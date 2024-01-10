Charles Hanson: Bargain Hunt auctioneer pleads not guilty to assault and coercive behaviour
A Bargain Hunt auctioneer has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive behaviour
Television personality and antiques expert Charles Hanson has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive behaviour. The Bargain Hunt auctioneer, who has also appeared on Antiques Road Trip, is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between 13 and 17 May 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023.
The 45-year-old, from Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 10) for a short hearing in front of District Judge Andrew Meachin. His case was subsequently sent to Derby Crown Court after Judge Meachin said the charges were "wholly unsuitable" for trial at the magistrates' court. His next court appearance is set for February 7.
