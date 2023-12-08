Celebrity Charlotte Dawson has opened up about the struggles she is currently facing as a working mum to two under three-year-olds.

Charlotte Dawson spoke from the heart about how difficult it is for new mums to balance work, babies and toddlers

The 31-year-old TV personality and daughter of late comedian Les Dawson is currently on stage in her hometown of Blackpool, playing Fortulicious in the Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

Charlotte’s return to the Blackpool stage comes just four months after the birth of her second child, Jude, who already has a big brother called Noah, aged two.

Taking to her Instagram story last night (Tuesday, December 7), Charlotte posted a video of herself with the tagline “Earlier today” in which she was multitasking both feeding her youngest with one breast and pumping milk with the other, as she gave an update on her day so far.

Charlotte, who is engaged to rugby player Matt Sarsfield, said: “Wow guys, pumping and feeding, I’m absolutely knackered – knackered. I’ve had a full screaming match this morning, Noah wants my full attention when I’ve obviously got Jude – it’s been full on.

"I’ve had so much to do because it’s my only - I’ve got a show tonight at 7, I’m back at panto again today – so this is only my day to get stuff sorted and I’ve not had a chance to do anything. My head is pounding, Jude’s not sleeping because he’s teething, oh my god help, help.

"Breastfeeding makes you knackered as well doesn’t it? I’m doing it, I’m milking away… I’m trying to be split into two - full on. I’ve had to ring my mum, I need some help.”

In Charlotte’s story later on she appears to be in much higher spirits: her mum Tracy can be seen playing with her youngest grandson whilst Charlotte sings ‘Don’t Ya’ by the Pussycat Dolls behind.

When Charlotte accidentally starts to call Jude ‘Noah’ in the clip, she goes “Oh god my head today!” But the singing and playing with her two sons and mum continues in the next story.

Later that night, the former Ex on the Beach star took to the stage at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s for yet another performance of Beauty and the Beast.