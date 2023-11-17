Chelsea FC captain Reece James paid a visit to a fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during the team's match against Manchester City last weekend.

Chelsea FC captain Reece James visits a fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match against Manchester City.

A Chelsea fan who suffered a cardiac arrest and is said to have died ‘for 20 minutes’ during his team’s 4-4 draw with Manchester City last weekend received a visit from club captain Reece James in hospital. The fan, only known as Paul, was visited by the 23-year-old on Thursday evening (November 16) and they posed for a photo together.

In a statement posted on his Instagram, James said: "I visited a hospital this evening to see a Chelsea fan that had a heart attack at our game against Man City. He was dead for 20 mins and the medics managed to save his life. He was a strong man with an amazing family. I'm so happy he's recovering well.

"Life is so precious and unpredictable. Anything could happen at any point, so enjoy every moment even when things are tough. Be kind and always show love, you never know what people are going through or what is round the corner. Stay well and see you soon. Reece.”

St John Ambulance England, who responded to the emergency call, confirmed that Paul suffered a cardiac arrest. A spokesperson wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “(He) wasn’t breathing for 20 minutes when St John Ambulance volunteers and (London Ambulance) saved his life.

“Reece James, Chelsea FC captain, has paid Paul a visit in hospital, where he’s recovering well. Once Paul has made a full recovery, we hope to reunite him with one of his lifesaving team, St John Ambulance volunteer and medical student, Prince Tandukar, 21.”