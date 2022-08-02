Months after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, Chris Rock vented about victimhood on stage at Fox Theatre in Atlanta

As the backlash Will Smith faced for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars continues months later, the comedian took to the stage in Atlanta to remind fans that he is “not a victim”.

Will Smith, 53, who lives in Calabasas, sparked outrage and was promptly banned from the Oscars after he hit Chris in March 2022, while many complained that the outburst upstaged the rest of the awards ceremony.

Chris addressed the situation just days later during his Ego Death tour in Boston.

“I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that ....,” he told the crowd.

The comedian, 57, hadn’t come out publicly since then about the matter until very recently.

While co-starring in a stand up show with Kevin Hart in New Jersey, he said: “I’m not a victim, m**********.”

“Yeah, that s*** hurt, m*********. But I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day.”

“I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Chris Rock backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Will Smith took to his YouTube channel apologising for his behaviour at the Oscars on 29 July.

WIll said: “I can say to all of you, there is no part of me, that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment”

He explained tha he tried to contact Chris Rock to talk about the situation, however Chris claimed he was “not ready to talk” and will reach out when he is.

Just hours after Will Smith posted his apology video, Chris Rock took to the stage at Fox Theatre in Atlanta and decided to make a small comment on it.

“Everybody is trying to be a f***** victim,” he said

"If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids”

‘Suge Smith’ is claimed to be a play on the name of currently jailed Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Chris finished his comment by saying: “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face”

Chris Rock is 57 years old and lives in New Jersey

Before acting, he was working for Red Lobster

His first hit was Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s, beginning his talk show career

Chris is divorced to Malaak Compton, the ex-couple had two daughters together (born in 2002 and 2004)

His net worth is $60 million dollars (around £49 million)

Chris Rock

Comedian

Chris Rock performing stand-up routine (Getty Images)

Christopher Julius Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina on 7 February 1965.

Chris moved a lot during his childhood and faced racial challenges and bullying from other students. This led to him dropping out of high school and earning his GED while working at fast food restaurants.

Chris began his career in stand-up comedy in 1984 at a club called ‘Catch a Rising Star in New York City’.

He slowly gained recognition and got hired for multiple roles such as the TV series “Miami Vice”.

The comedian managed to capture the attention of big time actor Eddie Murphy. Eddie mentored Chris and gave him his first big film role in “Beverly Hills Cop II” in 1987.

Chris went on to join multiple talk shows such as SNL and ‘In Living Color’ before leaving to create his first HBO specials, “Big Ass Jokes” (1994) and “Bring the Pain” (1996).

At the peak of his career, Chris was seen as one of the funniest and best comedians in America.

He is also well known for his voice of Marty from the “Madagascar” animated franchise

His previous incident with Will Smith: At the 94th Academy Awards, on 27 March 2022, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which she shaved due to a condition called ‘ alopecia areata ’

Actor Will Smith got out of his seat, walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face.

It became known as “The Slap Heard Around the World”

Fellow actors and especially Chris were taken back by the action, especially with how Will has perceived himself in the past.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Annual Academy Awards - before ‘Slapgate’ (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Will then went back to his seat and started shouting profane remarks at Chris, he shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”

Chris briefly responded to Will and ended up completing his presentation that night

Will won Best Actor and apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences but not to Chris. The next day, he issued an apology to Chris and the Academy through online social media channels.

Will resigned his Academy membership and was banned from attending all events for ten years, it was effective 8th April.

Malaak Compton-Rock and Chris Rock in 2011 (Getty Images)

His Relationships: Chris Rock married Malaak Compton on 23 November 1996, the couple had two daughters and lived in New Jersey.

In December 2014, Rock publicly announced that he would be filing for a divorce claiming and admitting to infidelity and a porn addiction.

The divorce was settled in 2016. Chris had to pay his ex-wife around $40 million worth of real estate and liquid assets.

His Money: His net worth is $60 million dollars (around £49 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth

His Connections: Other big name celebrities have collaborated with Chris and even spoke out in support of him during the incident such as Zoë Kravitz and Amy Schumer

Kevin Hart in particular, headlined with Chris in a stand-up show on 24 July and gave Chris a live goat named Will Smith.