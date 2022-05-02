The 45-year-old convicted paedophile was named as a formal suspect in the case last month

Conviced German paedophile Christian Brueckner is reportedly expected to be charged by police later this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

German prosecutors say they have evidence that he abducted and murdered Madeleine, with detectives allegedly telling potential witnesses to be on standby for a court case.

However, it has not been confirmed that the Madeleine case is what Brueckner is expected to be charged with.

Christian Brueckner will reportedly be charged with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Christian Brueckner?

Christian Brueckner is a 45-year-old convicted paedophile who is currently serving seven years in prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman.

The woman had been staying at the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal at the time of the attack - the same resort from which Madeleine went missing from her hotel room in 2007.

German authorities named Brueckner as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine in June 2020, however strict German privacy laws only allowed him to be identified as “Christian B”.

He has now been named as a formal suspect, however he has continued to protest his innocence.

Speaking to a German documentary makers SAT.1, who recently released a new programme on his links to the incident, Brueckner said: “I see no reason to comment on the allegations made by the Braunschweig public prosecutor. In principle, I could sit back and relax and let the results come to me.”

Will Christian Brueckner be charged for the disappearance of Madeleline McCann?

German prosecutors say that new evidence points towards the 45-year-old abducting and murdering then three-year-old Madeleine.

Brueckner, who was allegedly “very familiar” with the Praia da Luz resort, is said to have been traced to within five minutes of the Ocean Club apartments on the night of the young girl’s disappearance.

Christian Brueckner has been officially named as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (Photo: PA)

Friends and acquaintances of Brueckner from when he stayed and worked in the area are said to have been put on alert for a potential imminent trial.

However it has not been confirmed if the case in question is the disappearance of Madeleine or if it is for another crime he is suspected of in Portgual.

Speaking to the Mirror, a former friend of the convivted criminal said: “I got a call from the Germans asking questions about a previous statement I made.

“They said I should be prepared to come to Germany, possibly at the end of the summer. They said they were hoping to charge Christian with something but didn’t go into any more detail.”

What happened to Madeleine McCann?

On 3 May 2007, Madeleine disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in the Algarve.

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, dined 55 metres away from the ground floor room while Madeleine and her twin siblings slept.

Both parents periodically checked in on the children throughout the evening, before Kate found Madeleine missing at around 10pm.

Kate and Gerry reported their children missing to Portugese police, with a high profile search for the missing toddler publicised across the world.

The pair were originally suspected to have accidently killed their daughter and covered it up - they were made suspects in 2007, after Portugese authorities misinterpreted British DNA analysis.

However, Portugal’s attorney general lifted their “suspect” status in 2008 due to a lack of evidence.