US actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, it has been reported. According to police in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St Lucia.

They also identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St Vincent and Grenadines coast guard headed to the area. The police said: The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated."

The 51-year-old actor, born in Germany, boasted an extensive filmography with numerous credited roles in both film and television. Among them are appearances in the 2008 movie Speed Racer and The Good German, a Second World War film directed by Steven Soderbergh in 2006, featuring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.