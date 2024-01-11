Scarborough to Whitby: Joy for walkers and cyclists as coast railway line Cinder Track to finally be upgraded
The council has submitted plans for resurfacing and widening 2.5km of the Cinder Track with durable materials so that it can be used throughout the year. It follows a £700,000 grant from Sustrans for upgrades to the Cinder Track which currently runs between Scarborough and Whitby. It also forms part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 and the European North Sea Cycle Route.
However, in recent years, the former railway track has faced several challenges, including limited accessibility and durability issues with its current surface, according to a council report.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Burniston Cinder Track serves as “a vital recreational and transport corridor” for various activities including walking, cycling, and commuting. The improvements are set to include benches, picnic tables, way finders at entry points, a multi-user logo on the surface at entry points, and bins. Chicane gates will also be installed “at a clear path gap of at least 1.5m to accommodate the design purpose of a cycle track”.
A planning application states that a “high-level construction programme [had] the works scheduled to start December 2023-January 2024” with the intention to complete by April 2024.
However, the application is still pending consideration with feedback required from consultees such as the parish council and countryside services. The upgrade of the track will have a “well-drained surface, suitable for use by pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians” with a minimum width of 3m. There is also set to be a tidy-up of vegetation in addition to wildflower and bulb planting.
The currently proposed works would involve resurfacing and widening a 2.3km stretch of the Cinder Track between Burniston and Cloughton. Improvements to a remaining 0.2km stretch to the south of Coastal Road is proposed for a later date.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The route between Scarborough and Whitby closed in 1965 as part of the Beeching cuts, with only the reprisal of the Esk Valley Line to Middlesbrough enabling Whitby Station to survive, as it had been earmarked for closure itself. The line ran via Robin Hood’s Bay, but was notoriously difficult to work due to coastal weather conditions and its steep gradients, with both steam and diesel trains struggling. There were never large numbers of passengers using the services outside of the peak summer season.