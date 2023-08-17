Coleen Rooney has opened up about her legal battle against Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney has opened up about “the relief" she felt when she won her legal battle against Rebekah Vardy in a High Court libel case dubbed the “Wagatha Christie” trial.

The former TV personality has spoken out for the first time about the case which took place last summer. The trial was centred on a social media post Rooney made which a High Court judge found was “substantially true”.

In the post, which went viral back in October 2019, the 31-year-old said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy, 41, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Rooney, who is the wife of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” – in reference to the popular mystery writer – for her campaign against the wife of Leicester City and England player Jamie Vardy.

“What I said in that post, I still stick by today,” Rooney told British Vogue for its September issue digital cover.

She added: “I felt like everyone else has spoken about it except me… And it’s my story to tell.”

Rooney had claimed Vardy’s social media account was the source of three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram profile – including that she had travelled to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, that she was planning to return to TV, and about a basement flood at her home.

She said she was not expecting the “extreme” reaction to her post and said her “stomach turned” when she realised she could go to court.

“You see social media people calling people out in such nasty ways and I was thinking I wasn’t that nasty,” she said.

“I’ve never been in a legal case before so for me it was scary. What a horrible experience. The thing I was dreading the most was actually going to court.”

Rooney also detailed the courtroom experience with Vardy, which was later turned into both a stage play and a two-part Channel 4 drama.

“It was so weird that first day, actually sitting on a bench together,” Rooney said.

“It was so difficult in that courtroom, especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy. Obviously she was going through it.

“I just thought, ‘why have you put yourself in this position?’ It was not nice to watch.”

Vardy was ordered by Mrs Justice Steyn to pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs after losing the libel claim.