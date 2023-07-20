Perhaps most famous for playing Basil Fawlty, John Cleese didn’t want to talk about the much loved BBC sitcom

Iconic comedy actor John Cleese may be best known for his role in Fawlty Towers, but he has refused to discuss the legendary sitcom during a recent TV appearance.

The Monty Python star, aged 83, played the role of eccentric hotel owner Basil Fawlty in the show which aired between 1975 and 1979. He also co-wrote the series with his now ex-wife Connie Booth, who played sensible chambermaid Polly.

Despite it being almost five decades since the show first appeared on TV, it is still one of the best loved British shows and episodes from the two series are still broadcast, gaining new fans who weren’t even born when the series first aired and also delighting fans that were.

The popularity of the show has also led Cleese to write a reboot of the classic BBC series, where he will act opposite his real life daughter Camillia who will also play his daughter in the show. But, despite this, Cleese has refused to speak about the show during an appearance on Australian television.

So, just what did Cleese say (or not say)? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened during John Cleese’s TV appearance?

The actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer appeared on Australian television programme The Project on Thursday (20 July) to discuss his new show, An Evening With The Late John Cleese, which he is currently touring the country with.

At the end of the interview, host Waleed Aly attempted to question him about the show which helped to make him a household name, but it was clear Cleese wasn’t in the mood to discuss it. Aly tried to introduce the topic by saying “we can't let you go without talking a little bit about Fawlty Towers”.

Revealing his own love of the show, the 44-year-old added: “At least I can't, I think it's one of the greatest…” He didn’t get the chance to finish his sentence, however, as Cleese cut in and said: “I don't want to talk about Fawlty Towers. You can talk about Fawlty Towers.”

He then quickly spun his chair around, turning his back on Aly before taking a drink of water. His actions humoured The Project co-hosts Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton and Liz Ellis who could be seen laughing. Cleese then turned back around in his chair so he was facing Aly and changed the subject by asking him a cheeky question about his name. He asked “what kind of name is Waleed, anyway? Is it an anagram?” Aly told him that it’s “just Arabic” and commented “I take it your Arabic's not great.”

What do we know about the Fawlty Towers reboot?

Little information is known about the Fawlty Towers reboot at this time, which is possibly why Cleese did not want to talk about it in the interview as he may wish to keep any details private for now.

What we do know is that Cleese announced he was writing the reboot in February. Sadly, many of the main cast of the comedy series have since passed away or retired in the years since the original series aired so it is highly likely the new series will look very different. As previously mentioned, Cleese will be joined on-screen by daughter Camilla, age 39, who has followed in her father’s footsteps to become a comedian, actor and writer. We do know that they will portray a father and daughter duo who have just learned of their connection and join forces to run a new hotel.

Back in May, Cleese told GB news that he and Camilla had begun work on the show. He said: “All we know is it certainly won't be set in the UK. It’ll probably be set somewhere in the sun, not in a big city, but somewhere out in the sun with a lot of open air stuff, which you never get in Fawlty Towers.”

He added: “It is going to be very, very different because if it’s in the Caribbean it’s going to be a multicultural cast which will be very interesting and my Camilla will be playing the woman who is running the hotel at the time.”

No release date has been given for the Fawlty Towers revival and it is unknown how many episodes the series will run for.

What do we know about An Evening With The Late John Cleese?

During his new show, An Evening With The Late John Cleese, the actor is expected to discuss what happens in the afterlife, as suggested by the title. He will also be joined by his daughter Camilla and will tell stories about his career, which has spanned more than six decades.