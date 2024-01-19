Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus in 2014 (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Cori Broadus, daughter of the renowned rapper Snoop Dogg, revealed that she was overcome with tears upon learning from doctors that she had experienced a "severe stroke" at the age of 24.

She shared the news with her 657,000 Instagram followers, accompanied by a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Expressing her emotional turmoil, Broadus wrote, "I had a severe stroke this AM. I started breaking down crying when they told me. I'm only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?"

A stroke is often referred to as a "heart attack for the brain" and occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. In response to the well wishes from friends on Instagram, Broadus conveyed her gratitude, stating, "I love you, I love you."

Snoop Dogg, also known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is not only a musician and entrepreneur but also a father to two sons, Corde and Cordell, with his wife Shante.

The rapper gained fame with his 1993 debut album, 'Doggystyle', produced by Dr. Dre, featuring hits like 'Gin & Juice', 'Doggy Dogg World', 'Murder Was The Case', and 'Who Am I? (What's My Name?)'.

Aside from his musical success, Snoop Dogg has ventured into acting with roles in films such as Training Day and the 2004 remake of Starsky & Hutch alongside Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

Cori, also known as CHOC, has pursued her own musical career, contributing guest vocals to her father's tracks. Last year, she released the single '4am'.

What are strokes?

Strokes occur when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. They are a serious life-threatening medical condition and urgent treatment is essential.

The brain needs the oxygen and nutrients provided by blood to function properly, but if the supply of blood is restricted or stopped, brain cells begin to die. This can lead to brain injury, disability and possibly death.

The sooner a person receives treatment for a stroke, the less damage is likely to happen.. If you suspect that you or someone else is having a stroke, you need to phone 999 immediately and ask for an ambulance.

The main symptoms of stroke can be remembered with the word FAST:

Face – the face may have dropped on one side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have dropped.

Arms – the person with suspected stroke may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in one arm.

Speech – their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake; they may also have problems understanding what you’re saying to them.

Time – it’s time to dial 999 immediately if you see any of these signs or symptoms.

Treatment depends on the type of stroke you have, including which part of the brain was affected and what caused it. They are usually treated with medication, including medicines to prevent and dissolve blood clots, reduce blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels.