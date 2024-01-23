Country singer Chris Young has been arrested after assaulting an officer at popular Nashville bar. Picture: Variety via Getty Images

American country musician Chris Young has been arrested at a popular bar in Nashville, Tennessee. Fox News Digital said the 38-year-old I'm Comin' Over singer was arrested on Monday night (January 22) and hit with three charges - disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer – after being arrested by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC).

According to the report, an agent approached Young, who was holding his ID card above his head. After checking the ID for age requirements, the agent handed the card back to him – who then began asking the group of agents questions while recording them.

After concluding the inspection, the agents proceeded to another bar to carry out additional compliance checks. Young, accompanied by a group of individuals, followed them to Dawg House, the adjacent bar.

Upon trying to exit the premises, an agent asserted that Young extended his arm to obstruct the exit and purportedly made physical contact. The ABC agent stated that he pushed the musician to establish distance, leading to the involvement of other bar patrons.

The report said Young had to be physically detained with handcuffs while his associates continued to make the situation hostile, according to the ABC affidavit. It read: "Mr. Young's eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having blurred speech."

