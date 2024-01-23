Country singer Chris Young arrested on suspicion of assaulting officer at popular Nashville bar
American country musician Chris Young has been arrested at a popular bar in Nashville, Tennessee. Fox News Digital said the 38-year-old I'm Comin' Over singer was arrested on Monday night (January 22) and hit with three charges - disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer – after being arrested by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC).
According to the report, an agent approached Young, who was holding his ID card above his head. After checking the ID for age requirements, the agent handed the card back to him – who then began asking the group of agents questions while recording them.
After concluding the inspection, the agents proceeded to another bar to carry out additional compliance checks. Young, accompanied by a group of individuals, followed them to Dawg House, the adjacent bar.
Upon trying to exit the premises, an agent asserted that Young extended his arm to obstruct the exit and purportedly made physical contact. The ABC agent stated that he pushed the musician to establish distance, leading to the involvement of other bar patrons.
The report said Young had to be physically detained with handcuffs while his associates continued to make the situation hostile, according to the ABC affidavit. It read: "Mr. Young's eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having blurred speech."
Young rose to prominence by winning the 2006 edition of the singing competition "Nashville Star". He then secured a contract with RCA Records Nashville, unveiling his debut album in the same year. The first single from the country music sensation, titled "Drinkin' Me Lonely," initially reached 45 on the Billboard Hot Country chart before ultimately claiming the top spot. Young has so far launched a total of eight studio albums, with his latest release, "Famous Friends," hitting the shelves in 2021.
