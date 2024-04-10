Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and wife Rajwa Al Saif are expecting their first baby together, Prince Hussein of Jordan is the son of King Abdullah 11 and Queen Rania. The couple were married last year and had a 10-day celebration that was attended by British royalty such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jill Biden, the First Lady of the USA.

A statement regarding the royal baby news was released which read: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hussein bin Abdullah 11, Crown Prince, and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, are expecting, with God’s help and grace their first child, in the summer of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah 11 and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby.”

The wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa took place in the gardens of Zahran Palace, in the capital of Amman in June of last year and this is the same venue where the Prince’s parents, King Abdullah 11 and Queen Rania wed back in 1993. Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William attended the wedding of Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa and Prince William was at Sandhurst with Prince Hussein of Jordan. The pair also watched the World Cup together in 2018.

For the wedding, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a stunning rose pink gown by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Catherine, Princess of Wales completed her look with the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s Greville Chandelier earrings and the Lover’s Knot Tiara.