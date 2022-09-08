Posting on Instagram, Daisy Lowe shared heartwarming photos taken just moments before the romantic proposal

Daisy Lowe and Jordan Saul have announced their engagement, after dating for around two years.

The model, 33, from London, took to Instagram to share details of the proposal with her 401,000 followers.

She posted a photo taken with her long-term boyfriend while strolling through a forest, with the caption: “I said f*** yes… I am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be.”

Daisy Lowe attends The Global Awards 2018 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images)

The romantic snap shows the couple donned in casual clothes as they share a kiss after stopping to take a selfie.

Celebrities and friends have been quick to flood the comments, with their well-wishes for the former Strictly Come Dancing star.

Jessie Ware gushed: “Oh daisy that’s such special news!! I’m thrilled for you! Mazel tov xxxx.”

“Congratulations my darling, you deserve the world!!!😍😍😍😍😍” said Alexandra Burke.

Daisy Lowe walks the runway at the Katie Eary show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2017 collections at BFC Show Space on January 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

While Made In Chelsea’s, Ollie Proudlock added: “commmmeeee onnnnn!! ❤️❤️”

Jordan also shared the news on his account to his modest list of followers, with a cute snap taken after the proposal with Daisy sporting her new sparkler - which is concealed with a little black heart emoji.

The engagement comes just months afer Daisy celebrated their two-year anniversary with a loved-up photo, captioned: “2 years of you @jordanjaysaul” … “Thank you for being my favourite adventure everyday.”

Daisy Lowe and Jordan Saul at an exclusive event to celebrate the UK launch of DAZN the global sports streaming platform, together with Matchroom the leading international boxing promoter at German Gymnasium on July 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for DAZN)

Property developer Jordan’s account shows numerous photos of the couple, spanning their two-year relationship.

Snaps include holidays together, enjoying music festivals, anniversaries and even down-time with his dog Kai.

Daisy and Jordan met while dog walking during the pandemic.

Prior to this relationship, Daisy was linked to a number of high-profile stars, including record producer Mark Ronson and actor Matt Smith.

Daisy Lowe is the daughter of Bush lead singer, Gavin Rossdale, 56, and fashion designer, Pearl Lowe, 52.