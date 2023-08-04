Dan Wootton has not shied away from shaming public figures like Joe Biden, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and more

As sexual offence allegations continue to circle controversial journalist Dan Wootton, which has led to his MailOnline suspension, the GB News star has locked horns with many public figures over some wacky and rude comments.

Wootton is facing the brunt of accusations that he previously payed large sums of money for sexually explicit videos using an online pseudonym during his time as editor of The Sun. The accusations were first raised by The Byline Times and shared by Wootton's ex-partner Alex Truby on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Byline Times alleges that Wootton "hid behind fake online identities to trick and bribe scores of men into revealing compromising sexual material" over a 10-year period when he allegedly posed as showbiz agent Martin Branning. Wootton wholeheartedly denies the allegations, appearing on GB News on June 18 to label it a "witch hunt."

But now his time as a columnist for the Daily Mail, for which Wootton has written twice weekly on MailOnline since 2021, is up in the air after it was announced that he has been suspended amid an internal investigation.

A spokesperson from DMG Media, the parent company of the Mail Online, said in a statement: "We are continuing to consider a series of allegations which Dan Wootton – who has written columns for MailOnline since 2021 as one of several outside freelance contributors – has strenuously denied. The allegations are obviously serious but also complex and historic and there is an independent investigation under way at the media group which employed him during the relevant period. In the meantime, his freelance column with MailOnline has been paused.”

Over his time at the Daily Mail, Dan Wootton has published many controversial columns that have had readers up in arms and seen him lock horns with the world's most popular and powerful people. Here is everything you need to know.

9 of Dan Wootton's nastiest and wildest comments on the MailOnline

Dan Wootton has not shied away from shaming public figures like Joe Biden, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and more - Credit: Getty

'Joe Biden hates Britain'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Wootton was not afraid to take aim at one the world's most powerful people, the president of the United States. In his column about Joe Biden in April 2023, which focused on the world leader's absence from King Charles III's coronation ceremony, he accused him of 'hating Britain' just like his 'pals' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

'Gwyneth Paltrow is a multi-millionaire goop weirdo'

Wootton gave his perspective on famous actress Gwyneth Paltrow's legal case with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who was suing her over a 2016 ski collision in his MailOnline column from March. Even though the journalist tried his best to 'defend' the Iron Man star, he labelled Paltrow 'a multi-millionaire goop weirdo.'

'Diana would be ashamed of Prince Harry'

Long-time followers of Dan Wootton and his work on the MailOnline, as well as his time at GB News, will be accustomed to his hatred of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In his column from December 2022, he said Princess Diana, the Duke of Sussex's late-mother, would be 'ashamed of him' for 'throwing his brother Prince William under the bus' in the royal couple's Netflix documentary.

'David Beckham and Victoria Beckham turned Brooklyn into a fame monster'

Dan Wootton discussed the Beckham family in his October 2022 MailOnline column, where he accused David and Victoria of turning their son Brooklyn 'into a fame monster.' This was over an alleged feud they had with their eldest's wife Nicola Peltz, after Posh Spice 'let her down' after she did not end up making her a wedding dress she'd promised.

'Harry Styles and his constant attempts to make the world think he's gay'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many believe that global superstar musician Harry Styles can do no wrong, but even the former One Direction member found himself in the iron-sights of a Mr Dan Wootton. The GB News presenter accused Harry of 'making the world think he's gay' to 'enhance his woke credentials' in his MailOnline column from August 2022.

'Tom Daley should stick to knitting over fight against homophobia'

In a BBC documentary, Olympic diver Tom Daley admitted how he felt ashamed to be British after an expert told him that homophobia in the Commonwealth is legacy of colonialism. Dan Wootton took his chance in his August 2022 column to criticise the gold medalist, saying he should 'stick to knitting' rather than fighting anti-LGBTQ+ treatment.

'Lock Katie Price up before she destroys herself'

Kate Price's difficult personal life over the years has been widely publicised, whether that be her convictions for drink driving, fighting an alleged drug problem and so much more. To kick 'Jordan' while she was down, Dan Wootton published a MailOnline column in November 2021 where he criticised the former I'm A Celebrity and Big Brother star, and said she should be locked up 'before she destroys herself.'

'Meghan Markle, the Queen of Victimhood'

Like fellow media personality Piers Morgan, Dan Wootton is a public critic of Meghan Markle - and it was more of the same in his Mail Online columns. He pinned the blame on her for 'trying to end the Royal Family' after she and husband Prince Harry abandoned their royal duties last year, once calling her 'the Queen of Victimhood.'

'Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney - a mockery of women'