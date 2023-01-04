Footage of the altercation from a New Year’s Eve celebration was released by TMZ

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and his wife, Anne, have apologised after video footage of the two of them getting into a physical altercation was released by TMZ.

Who is Dana White’s wife Anne - when did they get married?

Not much is known about Anne’s personal life as she appears to keep herself out of the spotlight. She doesn’t have any social media either.

The couple tied the knot in 1996, after meeting when they were in the eighth grade - in the UK, that’s the equivalent of meeting in Year 9 in England and Wales, S3 in Scotland or Year 10 in Northern Ireland.

They both graduated from Hermon High School in Maine in 1987, however the two attended separate colleges. White completed a semester at both the University of Massachusetts in Boston and Quincy College, however failed to graduate from either. He later moved to Las Vegas after being threatened by mob boss Whitey Bulger and associate Kevin Weeks.

UFC President Dana White speaks at a campaign event for U.S. President Donald Trump at Xtreme Manufacturing on September 13, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Speaking about the experience with Fox Sports, White said: “[Bulger] basically said, ‘You owe us money’. It was like $2,500, which was like $25,000 to me back then, and said, ‘You owe us money.’ It was actually a guy named Kevin Weeks … he’s Whitey’s right-hand man. I’m sure he’s very prominent in the movie [Black Mass], but yeah basically said I owed him some money, and I didn’t pay him.

“This went on for a while and one day I was at my place and I got a call and they said, ‘You owe us the money tomorrow by 1 o’clock’. I literally hung up the phone, picked up the phone and called Delta and bought a ticket to Vegas.”

Anne eventually joined White in Vegas, where the two currently live.

Do they have children?

Together, White and Anne have three children - one daughter, Savannah, and two sons, Dana III and Aidan.

UFC President Dana White is seen during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Dana III, the eldest son, plays American football for the University of San Diego, and Aidan is an amateur boxer who began his career back in 2018. It’s believed that youngest child Savannah is currently a student.

What happened on New Year’s Eve?

Video footage has emerged of White and his wife getting into a physical altercation during a New Year’s Eve celebration in a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During the video, the two can be seen talking and, after White appears to lean in to say something, Anne is seen hitting her husband. White quickly retaliates by slapping Anne back before attempting to slap her again.

Fellow partygoers intervened in the fight and split the pair up.

What has Dana White said?

Talking to TMZ , White said that he was “embarrassed” and that his and Anne’s focus is on their “family right now”. He added “you’ve heard me say for years, “There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman”, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it”.

White said: “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old, and we’ve obviously been through some s**t together. We’ve got three kids, and this is one of those situations which is horrible.

“I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where right now we’re more concerned about our kids. Since the video popped up, we’ve shown our kids the video, and we’re more focused on our family right now.

"People are going to have opinions on this, and most people’s opinions will be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever."

The couple have both apologised after footage of the altercation emerged (Photo: TMZ)

He emphasised that the incident was the “first time it’s ever happened” and added “I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all”. He also explained that he and Anne have since reconciled.

“It happened, I don’t know why it happened, my wife and I have apologised to each other and apologised to our kids. That was the beginning of it and the end of it, and we’re still on vacation. We had too much to drink and whatever happened that night happened, but that was it and it was done,” he said.

Anne herself released a statement via TMZ which said: “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement - nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides.