Who does Danny Masterson call ‘family’ as he is about to start a 30-to-life prison sentence?

Disgraced ‘That 70’s Show’ Danny Masterson has been jailed for 30 years to life after being found guilty of two counts of rape. Prosecutors argued Masterson, 47, had relied on his status as a prominent Scientologist to avoid accountability.

In court on Thursday, one woman described being shunned by her mother, who is still a practising Scientologist. "She texted me and told me to never contact her again," she said, reported the LA Times.

The actor was convicted after three women testified that he had sexually assaulted them at his Hollywood home from 2001-03 during the height of his television fame. The jury heard testimony that he had given them drugs before he assaulted them. As the judge read his sentence - the maximum penalty allowed - his wife, Bijou Phillips, was seen in court breaking down in tears.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo allowed the victims of his crimes to read impact statements in court ahead of his sentencing. Masterson was found guilty in May at a re-trial after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict in 2022. Following his conviction, Masterson was deemed a flight risk and was taken into prison custody.

Prominent former Scientologist and actress Leah Remini attended Thursday's hearing and comforted the women before and after they delivered their statements, with one stating "I wished I had reported him earlier to the police," according to the BBC, while another told Masterson "I forgive you. Your sickness is no longer mine to bear.”

Masterson’s family, including his in-laws, are well-known members of the entertainment industry, including an in-law who was a member of a hallowed, if not notorious folk group from the ‘60s.

Who is Danny Masterson related to?

Christopher Masterson

Chris Masterson attends Lucky Brand Presents Lucky Lounge: City Jam with Brandy at Freehand Chicago on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Lucky Brand)

Christopher Masterson, born on January 22, 1980, in Long Island, New York, is an American actor known for his portrayal of Francis on the hit television series ‘Malcolm in the Middle.’ Christopher has appeared in numerous film and television roles throughout his career, establishing himself as a talented actor in the industry. He is the younger brother of Danny Masterson.

Alanna Masterson (Sister)

Alanna gained widespread recognition for her role as Tara Chambler in the critically acclaimed television series "The Walking Dead." She made her debut in the show during its fourth season and quickly became a fan-favorite character. Tara Chambler is known for her resilience and adaptability in the face of the post-apocalyptic challenges depicted in the series.

In addition to her work on "The Walking Dead," Alanna has made appearances in other television series and films. While her role in "The Walking Dead" is her most prominent to date, she has continued to build her career in the entertainment industry, earning recognition for her talent and contributions to the world of acting

Peter Masterson (Father)

Peter Masterson, the father of Danny and Christopher Masterson, was an American actor, director, and writer. He had a notable career in both theatre and film. Born on June 1, 1934, in Houston, Texas, Peter Masterson was known for his contributions to the arts and his work in various productions and has been previously seen in films such as ‘The Exorcist’ and the 1975 version of ‘The Stepford Wives.’

Bijou Phillips (Wife)

Bijou Phillips is an American actress and model known for her work in films such as ‘Almost Famous’ and ‘Bully.’ Born on April 1, 1980, in Greenwich, Connecticut, she is the daughter of musician John Phillips and South African actress Geneviève Waïte. Bijou Phillips married Danny Masterson in 2011, and the couple has been part of the entertainment scene in Hollywood.

John Phillips (Father-in-law)

American folk rock group The Mamas and the Papas, 15th June 1966. From left to right, they are record producer Terry Melcher, band members John Phillips, Cass Elliot and Denny Doherty, and record producer Lou Adler. (Photo by Watson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

John Phillips, born on August 30, 1935, in Parris Island, South Carolina, was a musician and songwriter. He was a founding member of the iconic 1960s band the Mamas & the Papas. John Phillips is known for his contributions to the folk-rock and pop music genres. Phillips faced a scandalous controversy when his daughter, Mackenzie Phillips, alleged in her memoir "High on Arrival" that she had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with her father during her late teens.

Geneviève Waïte (Mother-in-law)

Geneviève Waïte was a South African actress and artist, born on February 13, 1948, in Cape Town, South Africa. She had a career in acting and modelling, with notable roles in films and television. Geneviève Waïte was the mother of Bijou Phillips and had connections to the entertainment industry, contributing to her family's legacy in Hollywood. One of her most significant roles was in the 1968 film "Joanna," directed by Michael Sarne. In "Joanna," Geneviève Waïte played the title role of Joanna, a young woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and rebellion against societal norms. The film explored themes of youth, counterculture, and the search for identity during the late 1960s.

While "Joanna" is often considered her most prominent role, Geneviève Waïte also appeared in other films and television shows during her career. However, her work in the entertainment industry was not as extensive as some other actors, and she was known for her unique and unconventional style.

Jordan Masterson (Half-brother)

(L-R) Jordan Masterson, Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller and Christoph Sanders attend FOX Celebrating the premiere of "Last Man Standing" with the "Last Fan Standing" marathon event at Hollywood and Highland on September 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Jordan Masterson is perhaps most recognized for his recurring role as Ryan Vogelson in the popular television series "Last Man Standing." He joined the cast of the show in its second season and played the character throughout the series until its conclusion.

In addition to his role in "Last Man Standing," Jordan has appeared in various other television series and has made guest appearances on shows like "Greek," "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," and "The Beauty Inside."

Chynna Phillips (Half-sister)