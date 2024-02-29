Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave Myers, a TV chef known as one half of the cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has been remembered as "brilliantly inspiring" and "wonderful". Co-star Si King announced the death earlier on Thursday, that the 66-year-old had died 'peacefully at home' after fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

His death comes two years after he revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. Despite his battle with the disease, Myers continued to work by appearing on the The Hairy Bikers’ new series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which is currently airing on BBC.

King said: "Personally, I am not sure I can put into words how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

Tributes have since poured in for Myers, with many saying they were left "heartbroken" over the loss. Planet Radio said it is set to pay tribute to their former long-term presenter by featuring highlights and music from his years with Si on The Hairy Rock Show from 6pm tonight.

Planet Rock's Director of Content, Ric Blaxill, said: "Dave was a warm, witty and caring man and it was a privilege and a delight to have had him as a part of the Planet Rock family presenting The Hairy Rock Show alongside his lifelong friend Si.

"That show helped transform Sunday mornings on Planet Rock driven by Dave's wonderful relationship with Si, his connection with listeners and his deep love of rock music. It was a pleasure to know and work with such a lovely man."

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said that everyone at the BBC was “incredibly sad” to hear the news of his death.

She said: "Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news. Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend. More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends."

The official BBC Food account also hailed Myers as a “wonderful man and a very talented chef” as they paid tribute and The Hairy Bikers’ publishers Orion Books remembered Dave Myers as “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel.

“There was never a dull moment working with Dave, and all who were lucky enough to do so will attest to what a brilliantly inspiring and kind and hardworking man he was. This is a huge loss, and all our love goes out to Si, Lil and Dave’s wider family at this time.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Karen Hauer, who competed with Myers in the BBC competition in 2013, said she was left "heartbroken" with the news. She addded: "Dave, you taught me how to have fun and to take on the day with a big. Smile. Rest well my dear friend. I’m going to miss you so much."

Grantchester actor Robson Green also posted a tribute on Instagram. He said: "Rest in peace dear Friend. David's warm smile, hearty laugh, and genuine love for people were not just the ingredients of his success but a reflection of his zest for life. His presence brightened our screens and his heart and soul inspired all who knew him and many others to embrace the simple pleasures of sharing a meal with loved ones.

"May his spirit continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege and honour of being in his presence. RIP David Myers. All my love to you @hairybikers Simon at this incredibly challenging time."