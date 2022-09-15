David Baddiel has taken to social media to express his fears over how the “millions” of mourners travelling to London and waiting in line for hours to see the Queen, will access toilet facilities

Comedian David Baddiel, 58, has shared his concerns, as the current news revealed that some members of the public had already been queuing for up to 48 hours to see the Queen.

Her Majesty’s coffin has made a long journey over the last few days, and will make its last journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in the Houses of Parliament.

The comedian took to Twitter, and asked his 860,800 followers: “Wondering if anyone else is as concerned as I am about what all the millions of people planning to queue for hours to see the Queen’s coffins are going to be provided with in terms of toilet facilities."

Comedian David Baddiel shares concerns for mourners flocking to London, to view Queen lying-in-state (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

The tweet went viral as followers replied with their thoughts and suggestions.

One fan jokingly replied: "River Thames. Cut out the middleman." Whilst another wrote: “No one is allowed to go to the toilet until next Tuesday.”

Sports presenter Gabby Logan replied: “I heard one woman on the radio today say that to counter the inevitable she hadn’t drunk water for six hours. These are biblical style pilgrimages we are witnessing.”

However, followers soon pointed out to the Comedian that portaloos were being installed along the queue route in St. James, and the surrounding area.

Baddiel, who lives in North London, replied to a follower, who offered the details, writing, “...and [I’m] quite pleased about it.”

As the ceremonial procession makes its final journey, crowds are expected to pay their respects, by following the route, along the Mall, continuing onto Parliament Square and into Westminster hall.

Further details surrounding the procession have revealed that temporary toilets have been installed at all convenient locations. It’s also been confirmed that the guests will be given wristbands, so that they can return after a toilet break.

David returned to the topic again on Twitter as he posted a news story about his concern for the millions mourning the Queen.

Members of the public queuing outside St Giles’ Cathedral, in Edinburgh, to pay their respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty

He wrote: "Great that this made the news. And also that they actually found a picture of me trying to hold in a s***."

He continued: "Is one allowed to ask who is paying for all this, or will one be arrested?"

A follower that attended the vigil at St Giles, wrote: “We queued for 5 hours to get into the vigil at St Giles yesterday after hours at the procession/aftermath.”

"Didn’t drink anything for about 12 hours cos not many loos in sight. Still recovering from the dehydration! Worth it though."

Her Majesty’s Coffin has travelled from Balmoral Castle, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, then on to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.

The gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II departs Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Leal - Pool/Getty Images)

It then travelled from Scotland by a Royal Air Force aircraft and arrived at RAF Northolt, in Ruislip, where it made its journey to Buckingham Palace via road.