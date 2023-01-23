When asked about his relationship status the former boxer said ‘I like to keep my private life private’

David Haye has addressed rumours that he is in a throuple with The Saturday’s singer Una Healy and model girlfriend Sian Osborne.

The former heavyweight and cruiserweight world champion has fuelled rumours after he posted pictures on Instagram of the three of them together whilst on holiday in Morocco.

Haye was questioned about his relationship status while in Manchester attending the sold out fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith on Saturday (21 January), telling Pro Boxing Fans: “I like to keep my private life private.”

In October, Haye was cleared of assault after he was accused of grabbing a man by the throat and threatening to kill him at the Hammersmith Apollo.

So are David Haye, Una Healy and Sian Osborne in a throuple and what has he said about his relationship? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are David Haye, Una Healy and Sian Osborne in a throuple?

Rumours first started about the trio being in a throuple after Haye shared a picture of the three of them posing in a pool together on 1 January on Instagram, along with the caption: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.”

Haye added: “I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.”

On 4 January, Healy shared a post on Instagram of herself, Haye and Osborne holding hands and having dinner together, alongside the caption: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours.”

What has David Haye said?

David Haye is rumoured to be in a throuple with Una Healy and Sian Osborne (Photo: Getty Images)

Speaking in an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, he said: “I like to keep my private life, private.” He continued: I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved.” Haye added: “So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

Does David Haye have a girlfriend?

Haye has been in a relationship with Osborne since 2021. Reported by The Sun, the couple used the celebrity dating app Raya to find a third partner.

A source told The Sun: “David and Sian created a profile on Raya to find the perfect partner to enter their relationship.”

They went on to explain: “David and Sian were very much in this arrangement together and after being together for two years decided to open their relationship up. The profile was under David’s name and there were photographs of him and Sian together and glamorous photographs of her from around the world.

“As part of their profile they said they were ‘seeing what’s out there,’ and said they wanted to try ‘new experiences’ They spoke to a few people before being introduced to Una and they hit it off immediately.”

Who is David Haye’s wife?

Haye was previously married to makeup artist Natasha Haye from 2008 to 2016 and the pair have a son together called Cassius.