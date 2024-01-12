David Marsh: Father of BBC Morning Live presenter and Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh dies after cancer battle
David Marsh, the father of Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh, has died
David Marsh, the father of BBC Morning Live presenter and Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh, has died after a “long battle with prostate cancer”, a spokesperson for the actress announced.
A statement to the PA news agency said: “It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh. A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home yesterday surrounded by his family. We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”
The former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer has spoken about her father’s prostate cancer on a number of occasions since she revealed he had been diagnosed in 2021.
In 2021, Kym took an extended hiatus from hosting the BBC show Morning Live. She later disclosed that she had experienced anxiety attacks and was actively seeking support for her mental well-being, particularly in light of her father's prostate cancer diagnosis earlier that year.
During Men's Health Week, her father made an appearance on the show to stress the importance of prostate examinations. He continued to undergo treatment for an advanced form of the condition at that time.
In November 2023, her parents appeared on Morning Live to provide an update with Kym saying they were living “day by day” at the moment as her father’s cancer had spread into his bones.
