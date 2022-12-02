In a tribute to his late co-star Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman called Robinson his ‘right hand man’

Dog The Bounty Hunter star David Robinson has “passed away suddenly” after collapsing at his home.

The 50-year-old who starred alongside Duane Chapman on the reality TV series “Dog’s Most Wanted” died on Wednesday 30 November.

Advertisement

In a statement on Facebook his wife Brooke Robinson said “David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed.” Adding that he had “died” in her arms.

In a tribute on social media Chapman described his co-star as his “right hand man” adding: “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson.”

Advertisement

An official cause of death has not been issued.

Who was David Robinson?

Advertisement

Robinson was a bounty hunter who appeared in the 2019 reality TV series “Dog’s Most Wanted” alongside Chapman. The 50-year-old had been married to Rainy Robinson who appeared in the series for 25 years. The couple split in September 2020, with Robinson marrying his current wife Brooke.

David Robinson had appeared on “Dog’s Most Wanted” in 2019 (Photo: Twitter, David Robinson)

How did he die?

An official cause of death has not been issued at this time. In a statement shared by Robinson’s wife, she stated that he had collapsed during a work call at home and had “died” in her “arms”. Brooke said: “David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving manoeuvres were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms.”

Advertisement

Reported by TMZ, his ex-wife Rainy Robinson who featured on the reality TV show said that he had been on a Zoom call when the medical emergency occurred. She stated that police and paramedics were called and CPR was performed on him but he could not be saved.

What has his wife Brooke said?

Advertisement

Robinson’s wife announced the news of his passing in a statement on Facebook and also dispelled rumours that her husband had died from a heart attack or a stroke.

Her statement read: “My husband David John Robinson passed away suddenly at our home on November 30, 2022. David was very healthy and on a work call in our dining room when he collapsed. Life saving manoeuvres were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms. We asked for time to process and heal before letting the world know. That was taken from us with a Facebook post. We ask again for the time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost.” Adding: “The rumours of a heart attack and a stroke have already been ruled out.”

Robinson’s ex-wife Rainy shared a touching tribute in an Instagram post. Alongside a photo of him her caption read: “’11/2/72 – 11/30/22 #Fast156.” The pair had been together for 25 years before separating in 2020.

Advertisement

What has Dog the Bounty Hunter said?

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media, Dog called Robinson his “right hand man”. On Twitter his caption read: “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of my right hand man David Robinson. Rest in peace.”

Advertisement

When did Beth Chapman die?

Beth Chapman was the wife of “Dog” Chapman. The 51-year-old died in June 2019 after a battle with cancer. She starred alongside her husband in the reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” which ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. Her journey and passing was documented in “Dog’s Most Wanted” which began filming in 2019. The final episode covers the scattering of her ashes and footage from her memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado.

Dog the Bounty Hunter (L) and Beth Chapman at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, 2013 (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Dog has since gone on to remarry, Francie Frane, reported by CNN after the couple announced their engagement Chapman discussed how he felt about the proposal during an episode on The Two Guys from Hollywood podcast.