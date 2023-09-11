The former Big Brother presenter has been married to Matthew Robertson and Andrew Leggett before him

Presenter Davina McCall returns to our screens for new dating show My Mum, Your Dad on ITV tonight. The series will air on weeknights from 9pm and feature forty and fifty somethings as they re-enter the world of dating.

Davina is no stranger to dating in middle age, having found herself single in her late 40s after 17 years of marriage.

Davina is best known for presenting 2000s reality series Big Brother as well as programmes like The Million Pound Drop, and Long Lost Family, and the star has lived around half her life in the public eye.

Because of her fame, Davina’s relationships often came under the spotlight, and consequently, her private life has been pretty public. This is everything we know about Davina McCall’s current partner and her exes.

Michael Douglas and Davina McCall at the NTAs 2022

Who is Davina McCall’s current boyfriend?

Michael Douglas, no not the 78 year old Basic Instinct, and Wall Street star, another, younger Michael Douglas.

Davina’s Michael is a 50 year old award-winning hairdresser who has worked in the industry for 30 years. He first began working for TV more than a decade ago when he made a short series on hair styling for the Discovery Channel. He later joined The One Show as the resident hair expert in 2009. He has also made several appearances on This Morning.

Davina and Michael went public with their relationship in 2019, two years after he divorce, and in January 2023 they announced that they were living together. They first met years ago when Michael got a job styling Davina’s hair.

The couple host the Making the Cut podcast, where they review everything from iconic movies to the best mascara. They have released more than 100 episodes so far.

Davina McCall was married to Matthew Robertson for 17 years

Who are Davina McCall’s ex-husbands?

Matthew Robertson

Davina was married to Matthew Robinson for 17 years from 2000-2017. The pair first met when they were walking their dogs in a park in West London.

Matthew hosted Pet Rescue from 1997-2003, and later appeared in Sam’s Games, a short lived sitcom starring Davina and comedian Ed Byrne.

They renewed their wedding vows in April 2015 after 15 years of marriage in a ceremony in Las Vegas, but two years after that the pair split. It was reported that tension over Davina being the main breadwinner in the couple was a factor in their break up.

Davina announced the split on Instagram in 2017, writing: “I am very sad to say Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority.”

Andrew Leggett

Davina’s first marriage was short lived - she met shop manager Andrew Leggett in March 1997, they were married in September, but by December they had split up, and the following year they divorced.

McCall has not spoken much about her first marriage, though she told The Mirror in 2006: “I fell madly in love, but it was wrong, so I got out quick. I won't talk about it because he's not a celebrity and it's not fair on him”.

Does Davina McCall have children?

