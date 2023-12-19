The likes of Sue Jenkins and Claire Sweeney attended the funeral of Dean Sullivan, known as 'Mr Brookside'

Dean Sullivan was Brookside’s longest serving actor, playing Jimmy Corkhill between 1986 and 2003. He starred in the sitcom Terry Across the Mersey in 2008 and presented City Talk 105.9 until May 2009. Dean suffered with prostate cancer and was given the all clear in 2019. Image: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty

Former castmates of actor Dean Sullivan gathered to bid a final farewell to the popular "Mr Brookside" during his funeral. The Liverpool-born actor and director, best known for portraying Jimmy Corkhill in the Merseyside TV soap, died in November at the age of 68.

Members of the fictional Brookside Close, including his onscreen family - Sue Jenkins (wife Jackie), Claire Sweeney (daughter Lindsey), and John McArdle (brother Billy) - reunited at Liverpool Parish Church for Sullivan's funeral, two decades after the soap went off the air. Other cast members, such as Michael Starke, Louis Emerick, Vince Earl, and the show's creator Sir Phil Redmond, attended the service. Notable figures, like former royal butler Paul Burrell, were also present.

Burrell told the PA news agency: “I don’t think people realise Diana was so friendly with Dean. He’d ring her at Kensington Palace and I’d put the call through and I’d listen to all the laughter upstairs.”

Sullivan’s coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage with floral tributes reading “Deano” and “Brother.”His dog Billy, a miniature schnauzer, joined mourners in the church.

Sue Johnston, who played Sheila Grant in the soap and went on to star in The Royle Family, read the Beatles song In My Life before blowing a kiss to Sullivan’s coffin and saying: “Goodbye darling, sleep well.”

In an address, Sullivan’s sister, Joy Boyce, said: “He was a Liverpool character and even 20 years after the show he’d be recognised wherever he went.”

Paying tribute to her brother, who worked as a teacher before becoming an actor, she added: “He will be missed beyond belief by all his family and friends. He was intelligent and articulate and so many sought him out because of his wise advice and support.”

The Sing Me Merseyside choir performed songs like Cyndi Lauper’s "True Colours" and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." They concluded with the Liverpool anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" as Sullivan's coffin was carried out of the church.

Reflecting on Sullivan's legacy, Suzanne Collins, who played Nikki Shadwick in Brookside, remembered him as the "King of the Close" and an iconic figure who embraced the recognition. The Rector of Liverpool, Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing, described the service as a "wonderful celebration" of Sullivan's life.

John McArdle, who portrayed Sullivan's older brother onscreen, shared "happy memories" of their time together. He said: “The public loved him. He was Brookside really. He was in it for 17 years, longer than anybody that’s been in it.”