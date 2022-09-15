Demi Lovato has announced on Instagram that her next tour will be her last on Instagram

Demi Lovato posted a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday 13 September telling her fans, also known as ‘Lovatics’, that her upcoming Holy Fvck tour will be her last.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Los Angeles, wrote: “I’m so f**king sick I can’t get out of bed.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Lovato didn’t share further details about her health problems, leaving fans speculating about her condition that she might be suffering from.

Fans are concerned for Demi after she announced she would not be doing another tour.

The singer is known for such hits as Here We Go and Sorry Not Sorry, the song that became her highest-charting single in America reaching sixth in the charts.

She is currently leading up to the release of her eighth studio album and world tour of the same name Holy Fvck.

Lovato is scheduled to be on tour until 6 November, where she will finish at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Lovato posted an update on Instagram stories for her fans writing “Gonna power through it for you guys”

“I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

“I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight. Please sing for me”

Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Lovato was showing her appreciation after the show had finished and praised her fans for “pulling” her though the night.

“You guys reeeeeally pulled thru tonight. Thank you sooo f***g much - I love you more than you know.”

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"

Her fans on social media have been reposting her recent story and have expressed their support.

One fan wrote: “Touring takes a toll out of you, it’s physically and mentally draining. It’s exhausting and a ton of work!

“Take care of yourself Demi if you need to cancel tonight I’m sure the fans going will hopefully understand. We all love and support you.”

In 2010, Lovato withdrew from the Jonas Brothers: Live in Concert tour as she was attending a treatment facility for physical and emotional distress.

She acknowledged in 2011 that she was suffering from bulimia, self-harm and had been self-medicating through drugs and alcohol.

Lovato later confirmed in the same year that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition which causes an individual to have extreme mood swings.

On 24 July 2018, Lovato was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after she suffered an opioid overdose.

She recovered from her incident but it led to multiple health complications for her including multiple strokes, a heart attack and brain damage causing her to have vision problems.

Demi Lovato speaks on stage at the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on November 02, 2019

The singer decided to go completely sober for her latest album Holy Fvck.

Lovato now strives on improving herself and her self-image, telling Alternative Press one of her first steps to that goal, to stop making documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too,” she said.

“And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos”