For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley's death an accidental drowning - coroner rules
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
The Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Hospital consultants set to strike amid pay dispute, BMA confirms
Jeffrey Epstein died as a result of negligence and misconduct

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth: did Hunger Games co-stars date - amid Miley Cyrus affair rumours

There has been speculation that Hemsworth cheated on then-girlfriend Miley Cyrus with Lawrence

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
2 minutes ago

After years and years of rumours, Jennifer Lawrence has finally spoken out on whether or not she was embroiled in a romantic relationship with her Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth.

The pair had worked together on the popular sci-fi franchise from 2012 to 2015, playing lovers Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne, but many believed the connection went on to spark off-screen where they had allegedly enjoyed a cheeky fling. Lawrence went on record confirming that they shared a kiss, but said it did not go any further.

Speculation continued when Miley Cyrus, who Liam Hemsworth dated around the time Hunger Games was filmed, released hit-song Flowers on her ex-boyfriend's birthday on 13 January, 2023. The music video included a number of references to their relationship, as well as some signs that fans took as the singer throwing shade at Lawrence, sparking questions as to whether she had an affair with the Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) star.

Most Popular

Now Jennifer Lawrence has finally decided enough is enough and has commented on the situation. Here is everything you need to know.

What did Jennifer Lawrence say about rumours of a relationship with Liam Hemsworth?

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth starred in three Hunger Games movies from 2012 to 2015 - Credit: GettyJennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth starred in three Hunger Games movies from 2012 to 2015 - Credit: Getty
Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth starred in three Hunger Games movies from 2012 to 2015 - Credit: Getty

Jennifer Lawrence set the record straight during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday (26 June) after she was asked about rumours of a romance with Liam Hemsworth in a game of Plead The Fifth.

After host Andy Cohen quizzed the Hunger Games star on Miley Cyrus' jaw-dropping Flowers music video and whether it threw shade at her, Lawrence instantly and abruptly denied that it was true. She believes that the gold Prabal Gurung dress, which fans thought was a reference to what Jennifer wore alongside Hemsworth at the LA premiere of the first Hunger Games film back in 2012, was a "coincidence".

"Not true," Jennifer Lawrence said swiftly, "I would love to respond to this, it's not true. Total rumour.

"We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up. Of course, it’s really hard when, you know, if five people at a party think you slept with somebody's boyfriend, for example, it's really upsetting and then you multiply it by, I'm not good at the math, eight billion. "

Lawrence also went on to admit that she has been "tempted" to post a tweet to squash the speculation for years but shied away from it.

What has Miley Cyrus said about the Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth rumours?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their debut as a couple in 2010, went on to get engaged in 2012 and split in 2016 - Credit: GettyMiley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their debut as a couple in 2010, went on to get engaged in 2012 and split in 2016 - Credit: Getty
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their debut as a couple in 2010, went on to get engaged in 2012 and split in 2016 - Credit: Getty

Miley Cyrus has refused to speak publicly about the speculation that Hemsworth cheated on her with Lawrence, but did tell British Vogue that her music should not be linked too closely with her personal life and experiences.

She explained: "I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience, Flowers is a fake it till you make it song about dealing with heartbreak," but refused to completely deny it was about their relationship, adding: "I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased, having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

Related topics:Liam HemsworthSpeculation