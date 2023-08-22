Coleen Rooney is set to tell all in new Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Disney has released the first images of Coleen Rooney ahead of the upcoming documentary ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’. The three part series gives exclusive access to Coleen Rooney, alongside interviews with family, friends and key players involved.

It was the biggest celebrity court case of the year in 2022 and was dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ The documentary will look at how Coleen Rooney - who is married to professional footballer Wayne Rooney - turned amateur detective to find out why private stories about herself and her family were appearing in the media.

Coleen Rooney The Real Wagatha Story. Coleen Rooney as herself in Coleen Rooney The Real Wagatha Story. Cr. Ben Blackall/Disney+ 2023.

Coleen was awarded $3 million in the libel case and reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal with Disney to tell her side of the story. The trial was also turned into a stage play and a two part Channel 4 documentary ‘Watch Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama’.

The WAG features on the digital front cover of the September issue of British Vogue magazine. Coleen was photographed wearing a Dior ‘detective style’ trench coat in front of Liverpool's famous Liver building.

What was the Wagatha Christie libel trial?

Coleen nearly broke the internet when she shared a Tweet naming Rebekah Vardy, 40, - wife of Leicester City F.C. Jaime Vardy - as the person who had been reportedly leaking stories to The Sun newspaper. This led to the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation case of recent years.

Rebekah Vardy denied all allegations and sued Coleen Rooney in libel case. After a two week trial the judge ruled in favour of Coleen and dismissed the claims on the basis that Coleen’s claims that it was Rebekah leaking stories to the press were ‘substantially true.

When is the documentary available to watch on Disney+?