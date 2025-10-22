Doctors have confirmed a mum who has a two-year-old boy has the most aggressive form of cancer – and it has spread.

Chloe Dugmore had already been told she had an incurable, cancerous brain tumour last month. Now, medics have established the tumour is stage 4 – the most aggressive form – and has grown and spread into the fluid in her brain, and possibly her spine.

They say the 25-year-old may only have months to live.

"Unfortunately, the doctor has confirmed that the tumour is grade 4 and also very aggressive,” said her cousin Natasha Jackson.

"Radiotherapy is now no longer an option and Chloe will be starting chemo on Saturday, however due to the aggression of the cancer, she has now been told it could only be a matter of months. We are so heartbroken. Love you darling girl.”

As reported by NationalWorld’s sister title the Halifax Courier, Chloe’s loved ones have organised a fundraiser to collect money for a trust fund for her young son, Jonah, and to give her the chance “to make the most of the time she has”.

Donations have been pouring in already, raising more than £4,100, and in a recent update posted online Natasha said: “Thank you everyone for donating! It means so much

“£2,000 has been sent to an ISA for Jonah which he can access when he is 18, and the remaining has been saved for Chloe for now for living costs etc which she is struggling with, please keep donating so that we can continue to give her the things she needs at this terrible time.”

Chloe, who has five brothers – Matthew, Nicky, Nathan, Damien and Daniel - and has lived in various parts of Halifax, lost her dad to a heart attack when she was 16 and her mum to COPD three years later.

She has been suffering from headaches for several years but doctors put the pain down to anxiety, stress and depression. It was only when she was severely confused one day that she was given a CT scan and medics discovered the tumour.

The young woman is adamant she wants to share her experience so that other people can take heed and listen to their bodies.

"She wants people to realise that life is short and to always take note of their health,” said Natasha. "She said people shouldn’t let doctors fob them off and end up like her. If this had been investigated sooner, who knows how different the outcome might have been.”

To donate to the online fundraising page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/chloe-and-her-baby-boy-jonah