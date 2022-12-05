The former president shared the comment in a post on Truth Social, reiterating his claims that he had won the 2020 election

Donald Trump has faced condemnation from the White House and Republicans in his own party over comments he made about the US Constitution on the social media network, Truth Social.

In his post, Trump called for parts of the Constitution to be “terminated” and reiterated his claims that he had won the 2020 election.

Advertisement

A White House spokesperson has condemned Trump’s statement against the “sacrosanct document”, stating: “You cannot only love America when you win.” Whilst Republicans, including Liz Cheney have called out the former president for his remarks.

However Dave Joyce, chair of the Republican Governance Group in Ohio defended the former president in an interview with ABC’s anchor George Stephanopoulos, stating: “He says a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to happen.”

Advertisement

The US Constitution established America’s government and fundamental laws following the War of Independence. It guaranteed certain basic rights for citizens such as the protection of life, liberty, and property.

What did Donald Trump say about the Constitution?

Advertisement

Writing on the social media network Truth Social, Trump called for the “termination” of “rules, regulations and articles” in the “Constitution”.

The former president said: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” He added: “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump, who announced in November that he is running for the White House again in 2024 still disputes the election results of 2020.

Advertisement

How have Republicans responded?

There has been a mixed response, with Republicans both condemning and defending the former president and 2024 contender.

Advertisement

Republican representative Cheney called Trump an “enemy” to the Constitution. Taking to Twitter the Wyoming representative said: “Donald Trump believes we should terminate “all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” to overturn the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.”

However Joyce, chair of the Republican Governance Group in Ohio defended the former president in an interview with ABC’s anchor George Stephanopoulos stating: “He says a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to happen.” Adding: ““I will support whoever the Republican nominee is. And I just don’t think at this point he will be able to get there, because I think there’s a lot of other good-quality candidates out there.”

Advertisement

What has the White House said?

Responding to Trump’s statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said: “Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.” Describing the constitution a “sacrosanct document”, he added: “You cannot only love America when you win.”

Advertisement

What is the Constitution?