Double-decker bus collides with bridge at Northampton General Hospital

Emergency services are at Northampton General Hospital after a double-decker bus collided with a bridge

A double decker bus has collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital this evening.

NGH Hospitals Trust issued the following statement at 8.24pm: “We are currently dealing with an incident on site where a bus has collided with a low hanging bridge. There were no injuries and everyone is safe.

"We would ask people to avoid the area while our teams work to clear the scene. Access to our Maternity and Paediatrics units will be through the Area L, Cheyne Walk entrance. We will provide further updates soon.”