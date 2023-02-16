Duangphet Phromthep was the captain of The Wild Boars, the football team who were rescued from the Tham Luang cave system in 2018

A teenage footballer who was one of a dozen boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died, his school has confirmed. Duangphet Phromthep, who was known as Dom, died on Tuesday in hospital, Brooke House College confirmed on Wednesday (15 Feb).

Dom was captain of the Wild Boars football team which became trapped in the Tham Luang cave system in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in June 2018, capturing the attention of the world. Overall, the group of 12 boys spent 18 days inside the cave.

Who was Duangphet Phromthep?

Dom was the captain of the football team The Wild Boars, or Moo Pa in Thai, who became trapped in the cave in Thailand in 2018 after a sudden storm caused flooding which blocked the exit. The boys, then aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, then aged 25, spent nine days in darkness without food before being found by an international search and rescue effort involving around 10,000 people.

Overall, the group spent 18 days inside the caves, with Dom turning 13 whilst trapped.

The boys were sedated before they were individually taken out of the cave by a team of divers, leaving hospital a few weeks later after some contracted lung infections while they were trapped.

Duangphet Promthep (C), one of the twelve boys dramatically rescued from deep inside a Thai cave after being trapped for more than a fortnight, speaks during a press conference in Chiang Rai on July 18, 2018, following their discharge from the hospital (Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Late last year, Dom moved to the UK to attend Brooke House College’s football academy. He was able to get a scholarship abroad with help from the Zico Foundation.

Prior to moving to the UK, Dom had written on social media: “Today, my dream has come true because I will become a football student in England.”

Kiatisuk Senamuang, the founder of the Zico Foundation, told an online press conference: “Dom was very happy with playing football there. Dom was very fast, very smart, full of happiness.”

When did Duangphet Phromthep die?

It has been confirmed that Dom passed away in hospital on Tuesday 14 February.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ian Smith, principal at the college, said: “Brooke House College is devastated to confirm the passing of our student, Duangphet Phromthep, known as Dom, yesterday in hospital. This event has left our college community deeply saddened and shaken.

“We unite in grief with all of Dom’s family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college’s global family.

“The college is liaising with statutory authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in London, and dedicating all resources to assist our student body, as they as young people process Dom’s passing.

A view of the Brooke House College Football Academy in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, following the death of Duangpetch Promthep, one of the teenage boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018. (Photo: PA/Jacob King)

“Beyond that, we are unable to comment further at this time and would ask for privacy and compassion as we continue to support the students in our care at this time, drawing on the kindness and assistance of the Market Harborough community.”

The cause of Dom’s death has not been confirmed.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm on Sunday, police were called to a boarding school in Leicester Road, Market Harborough by the East Midlands Ambulance Service. The call concerned the welfare of a pupil. The pupil – a 17-year-old boy – was taken to hospital. He has since died.

“The boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”