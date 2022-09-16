Richard, Duke of Gloucester was the only one of The Queen’s cousins to walk behind her coffin in the state cortege from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, on Thursday, 8 September at her Scottish home in Balmoral.

Subsequently, the UK entered a period of national mourning and a bank holiday was announced for her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of Queen Elizabeth has sparked a change of titles for many members of the Royal family including Charles who has become the new King.

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

However, Prince Richard will keep the title Duke of Gloucester which he assumed from his father in 1974.

So who is the Duke of Gloucester, and what is his role at The Queen’s funeral?

Who is Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester?

Richard Alexander Walter George was born in Northampton on 26 August, 1944.

He is the second son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester - and the youngest grandchild of King George V and Queen Mary.

He married Birgitte van Deurs Henriksen, now Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, in July 1972.

He studied at Eton and Cambridge, before becoming an architect

However, upon the tragic death of his brother, William, a flying accident in August 1972 - he became heir to his fathers titles and began taking on Royal duties.

Prince Richard inherited his father’s dukedom of Gloucester in 1974 - after Prince Henry died of multiple strokes, at age 74.

He has since been a full-time working member of the Royal Family, and is associated with over 150 charities and organisations.

HRH Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester watches a demonstration at a live firing point during his visit to Okehampton Camp, Dartmoor, during the 6th Battalion near Okehampton on September 26, 2017. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Some of which include the Construction Youth Trust, where he frequently visits their projects and gave his name to their long standing Duke of Gloucester Young Achievers Scheme Awards.

He also attends national and international events in support of his role as vice president of Uk based charity Lepra.

The Duke of Gloucester, accompanied by the Duchess, represented Queen Elizabeth II at the Solomon Islands independence celebrations on 7 July 1978.

On 10 April 2008, the Duke of Gloucester was officially installed as Chancellor of the University of Worcester at a ceremony in Worcester Cathedral.

He carried out his first duties of this role in November that year, at a Graduation Award Ceremony.

First row L-R) King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (Second row L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (Third row L-R) Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

In July 2011, the Duke of Gloucester visited the Isle of Man to meet with the representatives of Manx National Heritage and the Council of Cancer Charities.

Later that year, he opened the new Law School Building at the University of Hertfordshire.

On 19 March 2013, the Duke of Gloucester represented Queen Elizabeth II at the Vatican in Rome for the inauguration of Pope Francis.

On 11 March 2015, the Duke of Gloucester visited the Royal School Dungannon in Northern Ireland to celebrate their 400th anniversary. He presented a commemorative plaque and raised an anniversary flag on the grounds.

That same month, he represented Queen Elizabeth II at the ceremonies marking the reburial and commemorations of Richard III in Leicester Cathedral.

In March 2018, the Duke travelled to Malawi to attend the Commonwealth Day celebrations, and visited projects related to health services, wildlife, and climate change.

What is the Duke of Gloucester’s relation to Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II kisses her cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester (L) as she and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (back) arrive at the central gates of Buckingham Palace on February 29, 2012. (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester is The Queen’s first cousin.

Queen Elizabeth’s father, former King George VI, had five siblings; Edward, Mary, Henry, George and John.

Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester - who died in 1974 - is the father of Prince Richard.

Prince Richard then became the Duke of Gloucester on 10 June 1974, following the death of his father.

George, Duke of Kent’s three children; Edward, Alexandra and Michael also the Queen’s cousins

What role did the Duke of Gloucester play in The Queen’s funeral procession?

This week, Richard, Duke of Gloucester walked behind the Queen’s coffin in the state cortege from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

He joined the late Queen’s children, grandsons and nephew, and was the only one of her cousins to do so.

Who is his Prince Richard’s wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester?

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday at St Paul’s cathedral on June 10, 2016. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen was born on 20 June 1946 in Odense, Denmark.

She went to school in her home town of Odense, before attending finishing schools in both Lausanne, French and Cambridge, England.

She later completed a three-year Commercial and Economic Studies degree in Copenhagen.

She moved to the UK in 1971, to work as a secretary for the Royal Danish Embassy in London.

(L-R) Earl of Snowden, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, the Duke of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

She had previously met Prince Richard in the late 1960’s whilst in Cambridge, however they didn’t announce their engagement until 1972.

The pair got married on 8 July that same year at St Andrew’s Church in Barnwell, Northamptonshire.

Six weeks after their wedding, Prince Richard’s elder brother, Prince William of Gloucester, was killed in a flying accident so Richard unexpectedly became heir to his fathers titles.

Birgitte became Duchess of Gloucester in 1974, following the death of Richards’ father, Henry.