Beverley Hills Cop star Eddie Murphy has finally married his long-term partner, in a close, private ceremony in the Caribbean this week.

Comedian Murphy, known for his extensive career as both a live action and voice actor, has been engaged to Australian model Paige Butcher since 2018. The pair have been dating since 2012, and have two children together - daughter Izzy, born in 2016, and son Max, born in 2018.

In an exclusive report, People magazine revealed that the 63-year-old Beverly Hills Cop star married Butcher, 44, in a small private ceremony on the island of Anguilla in the Caribbean on 9 July.

In a photo shared by the US outlet, Murphy can be seen donning a white Brioni suit over an open-necked white shirt at the ceremony. Butcher was pictured wearing a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a corset and lace detailing, reportedly created by designer Mira Zwillinger.

This is Murphy’s second marriage. The actor, whose credits include Mulan, the Shrek franchise, Daddy Daycare, the Nutty Professor, and Norbit, also has eight other children from previous relationships, including a 17-year-old daughter with Spice Girl Melanie Brown.

For Butcher, however, this is her first marriage. The Perth, Australian native has had a lengthy modelling career, which has included appearing on the cover of Maxim in 2004. She has also had minor roles in a number of films, including Something’s Gotta Give and Big Momma’s House 2.

Recent months have been busy for Murphy, who reprised his role as detective Axel Foley in the fourth instalment of Beverly Hills Cop - some 30 years after the last film in the series premiered. It was also announced earlier this week that he will return to the role of Donkey alongside fellow original Shrek stars Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz for Shrek 5, due to be released in 2026.