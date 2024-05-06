(Photo: Getty Images)

Tony-winning producer Edgar Lansbury has passed away at the age of 94.

Lansbury, who played a pivotal role in bringing Broadway hits like The Subject Was Roses and Godspell to both the stage and the silver screen, died at his Manhattan home on Thursday (2 May), according to his son, David.

Edgar was the brother of famed actress Angela Lansbury, who herself passed away in October 2022. Though not as well-known as his sister, he was a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

Born in January 1930 in London to Moyna Macgill, a stage actress from Belfast, and Edgar Lansbury, a politician and timber merchant, Edgar George Lansbury came from a family with deep roots in both the arts and politics. His grandfather, George Lansbury, was a prominent figure in the Labour Party and an MP.

A key figure in the theatre world, Edgar produced several successful Broadway shows, including Godspell in 1971 and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 1979, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Lansbury's first major success on Broadway was The Subject Was Roses in 1964, a gripping family drama that ran for two years, earning both a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for Best Play. The production starred Martin Sheen as a troubled war veteran caught between his conflicting parents.

Sweeney Todd was one of their most notable collaborations between Edgar and legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, and the pair worked closely together on several productions.

Beyond his individual productions, Lansbury made significant contributions to the theatre community as a whole. He was involved in various capacities, including serving on the board of the American Theatre Wing, which presents the Tony Awards.