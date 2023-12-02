Two other people were taken to hospital following Edinburgh blast

The scene on Baberton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh, after an 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house on Friday night. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

An 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh last night, with two other people taken to hospital.

Officers received multiple reports following the incident at around 10.25pm on Friday, December 1. Many local residents posted on social media about hearing a loud bang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and the road remains closed.