The wife of Mexican drug kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from a US prison after completing her prison sentence.

Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offences as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. She has since been moved from a prison in Texas to a halfway house in California. She will serve four years of supervised release.

El Chapo was the ruthless leader of the Sinaloa cartel. He made a dramatic prison escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 by digging a tunnel and with the help of a GPS watch that was smuggled into him disguised as food. He was recaptured the following year and sentenced to life in prison in the US in 2019 for his role in drug smuggling that spanned more than two decades.

Coronel Aispuro has expressed “true regret for any and all harm” for her role in the crimes. So, who is El Chapo’s wife, what is El Chapo’s net worth and did he have a relationship with Pablo Escobar? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel Aispuro?

Emma Coronel Aispuro is the wife of Mexican drug kingpin, El Chapo. A former teenage beauty queen, the pair met and married in 2007 when she was 18 years old and share two daughters together.

El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel Aispuro has been released from prison after serving 2 years (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Born in the US in July 1989, the 34-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to three federal offences including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker, as part of a plea deal.

She also admitted that she had helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire and during his trial in 2019, prosecutors said she had helped with his two prison escapes in Mexico. When she was sentenced she expressed “true regret for any and all harm” that she had caused.

What is El Chapo’s net worth?

Prior to being sentenced to life in prison in the US, El Chapo’s true net worth remained unknown, however following his dramatic trial it was revealed he earned over $12.6 billion, which he was ordered to give up.

Did he have a relationship with Pablo Escobar?

Pablo Escobar was one of the most notorious drug lords in the world. The founder and leader of the Medellín cartel, he was the most powerful drug trafficker of the 1980s and early 1990s. He was killed in a shootout in Medellín on 3 December 1993 as he attempted to flee from a task force made up of the Colombian National Police. He had been on the run from authorities for 16 months.

There have been many questions around the relationship between Escobar and El Chapo and if the two were friends. Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, Sean Penn revealed that during his controversial interview with El Chapo, the drug lord stated that he had met Escobar, stating: “Yes, I met him once at his house. Big house.” However, there was no detail on whether the two had been friends.

Is El Chapo in Narcos?

