Rupert Murdoch, who reportedly met Elena Zhukova through his third wife Wendi Deng might have more time together after he steps down as Fox and News Corp chairman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rupert Murdoch has revealed that he is stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp and said in a memo to employees that "the time is right" for him to take on "different roles." In mid-November 2023, Murdoch revealed that he will take on the role of Chairman Emeritus of both firms.

Sky News reported that in writing to his colleagues, Rupert Murdoch said: "We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years-I certainly am, and plan to be htere to participate in them. but the battle for freedom of speech and, ultimately, the freedom of thought, has never been more intense."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Rupert Murdoch is 92 years old, it will be interesting if he will now be able to find more time to spend with Elena Zhukova, the mother of Dasha Zhukova, who was married to former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. The couple were reportedly introduced to each other by Rupert Murdoch’s third wife Wendi Deng.

Before ‘dating’ Elena Zhukova, Rupert Murdoch was engaged to Ann Lesly Smith, a former police chaplain and vineyard owner. According to the Daily Mail, “Ms Zhukova is a twice-divorced molecular biologist and specialist in diabetes. She has lived in America for over three decades after leaving Russia in 1991 with her daughter.”

During the summer, Rupert Murdoch and Elena reportedly enjoyed cruising the Mediterranean on the superyacht Christina O which he has rented. According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the Christina O, which can accommodate up to 34 guests, features a mosaic swimming pool that turns into a dance floor and is in the style of an ‘English country manor house.’

Yacht Charter Fleet reported that “Starting life in World War Two as a Canadian frigate, Christina O was purchased in 1954 by Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, who transformed her into the most luxurious private yacht of her time. She went on to host a wealth of illustrious guests, ranging from Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra to John F. Kennedy and Winston Churchill.”

How many times has Rupert Murdoch been married?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rupert Murdoch has been married four times. His first wife was Patricia Booker and the couple were married between 1956 and 1967. Rupert met his second wife, Anna Murdoch Mann when she was working for his Sydney newspaper, the Daily Mirror. Their marriage lasted from 1967 to 1999.

Rupert Murdoch wed Wendi Deng in 1999 and their marriage ended in 2013. Rupert then married model Jerry Hall in 2016 but the couple split in 2022.

How many children does Rupert Murdoch have?