Rapper Stormzy was among thousands of mourners at a candle-lit vigil for Elianne Andam, 15, who was stabbed to death in Croydon last week.

Rapper Stormzy joined thousands of mourners at a candle-lit vigil for 15-year-old stabbing victim Elianne Andam in Croydon. Wearing white, attendees gathered outside Whitgift Shopping Centre on Wednesday to pay respects to the teenager, who was stabbed at the same spot a week ago.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr, stood silently beside her family as they led mourners in prayer. A choir also sang Amazing Grace, with mourners joining in.

Elianne’s mother, Dorcas Andam, paid tribute to her “smart, charismatic” daughter, who “loved living life to the fullest”. She said: “She brought joy to so many, including her friendship group. She was an amazing, beautiful girl. She loved and touched lives around her.”

She added: “I can’t believe we won’t be seeing her anymore. I can’t believe she won’t be there to complain about her teenage activities. We should be planning her prom after year 11. She wanted to be a lawyer, and had so much to live for.

She said her daughter was “just a normal teenager”. She continued: “It was a sad day for the whole family, now we are planning her funeral.”

On the morning that she was fatally attacked, Elianne met with two female friends before travelling to the shopping centre. It is claimed her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, had removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.

