Elton John was hospitalised after suffering minor injuries following a fall at his French villa.

The Rocket Man singer, 76, was admitted to the Princess Grace hospital centre's orthopaedic department in Monaco on Sunday (27 August) evening and spent overnight in the facility. It came after he slipped in his villa in Nice.

A spokesperson for Elton confirmed the incident, saying: "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

He is spending time in France with his husband, David Furnish, and the couple's two sons after a busy summer for the singer. In June, Elton performed a historic final UK show and career-spanning headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

Elton recently also finished a 330-date tour of the world called Farewell Yellow Brick Road, wrapping up at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm in July. He said in 2018 it would be his last show, with the tour playing to a whopping total of five million people and spanning over five years.