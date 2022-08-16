The world was shocked with the King of Rock n’ Roll died unexpectedly

Elvis Presley was one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, and his death continues to be of the most controversial.

It has been over 40 years since Presley’s unexpected and untimely death, but people are still fascinated by his life and the circumstances of his passing.

Presley, who is recognised as the best-selling solo music artist of all time by Guinness World Records, sold over 400 million records worldwide and his songs are still some of the most well-known and span generations.

Earlier this summer, a film documenting Elvis’ life and career was released , and viewers saw the story of the King of Rock n’ Roll and how he rose to fame in the 1950s.

But, just what are some of Presley’s best songs, how and when did he die, and how old would he be now?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Elvis Presley was one of the most influential singers of the 20th century, but he died prematurely. (Photo by Liaison)

When did Elvis Presley die?

Elvis Presley died on 16 August 1977.

This means that 2022 marks 45 years since Presley died.

How did Elvis Presley die?

The exact cause of Presley’s death has always been surrounded in some mystery, although it has been confirmed he had a heart attack.

On August 16, 1977, Presley’s fiancee Ginger Alden found the iconic singer unresponsive on his bathroom floor in his home, Graceland, Memphis.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was then declared dead from cardiac arrest at 3:30pm.

The world’s media was informed at around 4pm, and people worldwide went in to mourning over the shocking premature death.

To this day, there are still questions over whether or not Elvis’ drug use contributed to his death.

Presley was a long-time user of opiates, which not only kill pain but also cause savage constipation. He also used antihistamines, tranquillisers such as Valium, sleeping pills - and laxatives, for his constipation.

Tennessee’s Medical Chief at the time of Presley’s death, Jerry Francisco, reportedly stated the singer’s death was due to heart disease, and not pharmaceuticals.

Other medical professionals, however, believe drugs had to be a factor in the singer’s death.

Presley’s family have always wanted to keep the exact circumstances of Presley’s passing private.

Presley’s home, Graceland, has been open to the public since 1982 so that fans can visit and pay their respect to the late singer.

To this day, however, Presley’s bedroom - and the entire upstairs - is not open to the public due to the continued intense interest in his death.

Only members of the Presley family and the Graceland curator are allowed in, and since the home opened 40 years ago, celebrities and even presidents have been turned away from seeing the bedroom.

How old was Elvis Presley when he died?

Presley was aged 42 when he died.

If he was still alive today, he would be 87 years old.

What songs was Elvis Presley best known for?

Presley is known for various songs including Heartbreak Hotel, which became a number-one hit in the United States.