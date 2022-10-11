Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly come out as bisexual over TikTok while responding to a video that asked about owning ‘a green velvet couch’

The American Model, who lives in Los Angeles, took to TikTok, to join the trend and keep her fans guessing with her response video.

In the video, the Polish-Israeli model, is seen staring into the camera, as it cuts to another TikToker who asks: “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

Emily Ratajkowski

The camera then cuts to a close-up of Emily, who pans out to show that she’s sitting on her very own large green velvet sofa.

She seems to be casually lounging on her sofa in a loose white sweatshirt as she gives the camera one last mischievous look - as the video ends.

This comes just less than a month after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, who allegedly cheated on her.

The former couple had been married for four years and share one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The 31-year-old model dropped the not so subtle hint about her sexualiuty, as she shows off her own green velvet couch, on Monday.

Emily’s TikTok followers flooded the comments, celebrating that she was apparently a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

One follower commented: “So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it.”

Whilst another wrote: “Let’s just say this is probably one of the many things I never expected.”

The model’s latest TikTok post comes after actress Shay Mitchell, 35, participated in the same trend, and posted herself falling onto her green couch in a video.

Emily Ratajkowski and her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear

Shay’s participation in the TikTok trend may not seem as much of a surprise for many, as the actress played the LGBTQIA+ character Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars.

She has also previously discussed that there are similarities between her character’s sexuality and her own.

Mitchell told Maxim in 2017, that “Emily doesn’t label herself, and I don’t label myself either.”

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked romance rumours after spending time together.

“I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love, and that’s something that I’ll keep saying,” she continued.

The Canadian actress is currently in a relationship with boyfriend, Matte Babel, with whom she shares two daughters.

According to Page Six , Ratajkowski reportedly filed for divorce at the Manhattan Supreme Court on September 8.

Shay Mitchell, also joined the TikTok trend, and posted herself falling onto her velvet green couch.

Since the divorce announcement, rumours have been circulating that Emily has been quietly dating actor Brad Pitt, 58, with an insider claiming that they are “spending a lot of time together.”