Weinberg worked on more than 100 episodes of hit US comedy show Scrubs

The co-executive producer of popular US comedy TV show Scrubs has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault.

Weinberg allegedly targeted young women in public places by posing as a photographer who was able to offer them work in Los Angeles (LA).

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the writer would then sexually assault the women during such photo-shoots, which took place at his own home.

Victims, or anyone who has any information, have been urged to contact detectives.

So, just who is Eric Weinberg and when was he arrested?

Here’s what you need to know.

What has Eric Weinberg been charged with?

Weinberg has been charged with several counts of sexual assault including rape.

The LAPD said Weinberg’s arrest was related to crimes committed in LA between 2012 and 2019, although detectives also believe there are additional unidentified victims that could date back to the early 1990s.

When was Eric Weinberg arrested?

Weinberg was arrested at around midday on Thursday 14 July, (or around 8pm UK time), in the Los Feliz area of LA.

His total bail has been set at 3.225 million dollars (£2.725 million).

What have the authorities said about Weinberg?

An LAPD spokesperson said: “Weinberg was a Hollywood producer/writer and appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places.

“Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them.

“Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

Who is Eric Weinberg?

Weinberg was most well-known for being a co-executive producer for more than 100 episodes of Scrubs during the US comedy’s 2001-2007 run on two American TV channels; NBC and later ABC.

He was also a five-time Emmy nominee who served as supervising producer and writer on around another two dozen episodes of the series.

He was both the writer and executive producer of 2005 made-for-television film Confessions of a Dog, and has both produced and written episodes for the series Graves, Californication and Veronica’s Closet.

His other credits include writing for the series American Dad, Wilfred, Party Girl, Politically Incorrect and Too Something.

What is Scrubs?

Scrubs is an American medical comedy-drama television series which follows the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, which is a teaching hospital.

The series was noted for its fast-paced slapstick and surreal vignettes presented mostly as the daydreams of the central character, John "J.D." Dorian, played by Zach Braff.

Each episode focuses on the unique point of view of its main character J.D for the first eight seasons, with season nine being narrated by the new main character Lucy Bennett.

Almost every episode title for the first eight seasons begins with the word "My". This is because each episode is J.D writing in his diary. A few episodes are told from another character’s perspective and have episode titles such as "His Story" or "Her Story".