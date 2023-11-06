Former child star Evan Ellingson has died, aged 35

Evan Ellingson, a former child star, who starred in My Sister’s Keeper with Cameron Diaz, has died, aged 35. The actor had appeared in an array of TV shows and movies as a child and young adult between 2001 and 2010.

The star was found dead in his bedroom at a sober living facility in Fontana, Southern California on Sunday (November 5), according to TMZ. Ellingson’s father, Michael, who confirmed his passing, said his son had struggled with drug addiction in the past but that he had been doing better after moving into the facility and was in recovery.

Ellingson’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the authorities, but foul play is not suspected. His brother, Austin reportedly died of a drug overdose in 2008. Evan is survived by his daughter Brooklyn.

What had Evan Ellingson been in?

Evan Ellingson was a child star and had appeared in American comedy shows Titus, and Complete Savages, as well as early 2000s films Time Changer, Rules of the Game, Deadly Secrets, and Letters from Iwo Jima. Other small roles included single episode appearances in Bones, General Hospital, State of Mind, and That Was Then.

As a young adult he played Jack Bauer’s nephew Josh in 10 episodes of crime drama 24 alongside Kiefer Sutherland, whilst his last film role was as the son of Sara Fitzgerald, played by Cameron Diaz, in 2009 drama My Sister’s Keeper.