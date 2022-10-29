King Charles has invited all the medallists from Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III has invited all Olympic and Paralympic medallists from the most recent summer and winter games to a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The victorious Olympians and Paralympians will be greeted by his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward. All medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter games.

It is thought this one of the first major receptions organised by the new King, since the death of his mother QueenElizabeth II last month. Following the Queen’s death, there was a Royal mourning period until September 27, and after that the Royal were able to resume normal duties.

The event will be on November 2, and the medallists are asked to wear Team GB formalwear or lounge suits.

Diver Tom Daley could receive Sports Personality of the Year this year after his gold medal win in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

An invite card, sent to all medallists, reads: “The Master of the Household has received His Majesty’s command to invite you to a reception to be given at Buckingham Palace by the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal for medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Team GB came second in the medal table, with 41 golds, 38 silvers and 45 bronzes - with stars including Sarah Storey winning gold.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Great Britain won two medals in the curling, and at the Winter Paralympics they won six medals, including one gold.