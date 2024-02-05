Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family has paid tribute to a woman who died following a car crash in South Wales last week after fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Tetiana Martynova, 40, from Kharkiv, Ukraine died after she was struck by a white Chevrolet Captiva whilst walking along the A4067 Neath Road, Morriston at 6.20pm on January 31.

Tetiana arrived in the UK along with her son, Illia, after fleeing Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022. She was hosted by a local family, who described her as 'impressive', 'intelligent' and 'high-flying' woman.

Her host family said: “Tetiana (known locally as Tania) had fled her native city Kharkiv in Ukraine due to the ongoing war, along with her 13-year-old son, and arrived in Swansea in July 2022.

“Tania was an impressive woman, multi-lingual, intelligent, high-flying, hard-working, committed and diligent in her tender care of Illia. She was driven to scholastic achievement here in Swansea, building on her Ukrainian excellence in accountancy with further qualifications and working so hard for a local Swansea company utilising her impressive range of skills.

“She was a stalwart of the Ukrainian community in Swansea, playing her full part in all their social and cultural activities, marking the continued defiance of her Nation. Her warm and pleasant personality permeated every gathering.

“Lives here in Wales were hugely enriched by knowing Tania, her numerous friends and work colleagues are all devastated by her sudden passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Illia here in Wales, and Tania’s family back in Ukraine. Tania’s dream of returning to Ukraine this summer will sadly now not be realised.

“We are all grateful to the Emergency Services at the scene of this terrible accident for their diligence and care and also for the supreme professionalism of the Medical and Nursing care on the Critical Care Unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.