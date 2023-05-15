The family of a 22-year-old woman who died suddenly in a city centre hotel have issued a desperate plea to raise funds for her funeral expenses.

Paige Bartram was found dead at the OYO hotel in New George Street, Plymouth on Saturday 22 April.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that officers were called just after midday to reports of a person “found unresponsive” at the city centre hotel. Emergency services attended but Paige was unable to be saved and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paige Bartram was just 22 years old when she died suddenly in a city centre hotel in Plymouth (Photo: Vicky Bartram / GoFundMe)

The force said the 22-year-old’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A coronial investigation is now underway as her cause of death is currently unknown.

In a statement the force said: “Police were called just after midday on Saturday 22 April following reports of a person found unresponsive within a property on New George Street, Plymouth.

“Units attended along with the Ambulance service. A 22-year-old local woman was pronounced deceased at the scene; her next of kin have been informed.

“This death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

‘She had so much to live for’

Paige’s family have set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise money to pay for her funeral costs and give her “the send off she deserves”.

Paige’s sister Ellie said her death has been a “nightmare” for the family as she paid tribute to her “first best friend”.

Writing on behalf of her mother Vicky, Ellie wrote: “It would mean a lot to the family if we could all come together as a community and support and donate some money to help fund Paige’s funeral

“Paige Bartram was 22 years old and had so much to live for and to experience. Losing and out living your child is a nightmare no parent would wish upon another. This has literally broke my mother and [the] loss of Paige has affected our family, as once were six are now five.

“Growing up with someone, you’d never think about how life would be without them, the past few weeks we’ve had to accept the loss of our closest. My mum’s first daughter, my first best friend.

“Please could you kindly share and donate, every penny will go towards the funeral, help us give her the send off she deserves.”