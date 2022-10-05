Sam Faiers’ best friend Luisa Zissman has blasted Ferne McCann amid ‘leaked’ voice notes drama

Sam Faiers’ best friend Luisa Zissman has branded former TOWIE star Ferne McCann, “malicious” amid the ongoing drama over ‘leaked’ voice notes.

Sam, 31, and Ferne, 32, both from Essex, have unfollowed each other on social media after an anonymous Instagram account leaked voice recordings that allegedly show Ferne McCann calling Sam Fairers a “fat c***” and “narcissistic b****” after the birth of her third child.

While neither have publicly spoken about the allegations, Sam’s close friend Lusia Zissman, 35, vented her thoughts in a discussion with Anna Williamson on LuAnna: The Podcast series.

Luisa, who is known from her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, said Ferne was Sam’s “frenemy” and the shared voice notes had come from a place of “pure evil jealousy”.

Luisa Zissman and Sam Faiers have been close friends for many years (Pic:Getty)

Luisa said: “It’s not a spat. It’s an unprovoked, malicious, f***ing nasty attack on an innocent person. She’s meant to be her mate.

“Ferne McCann has been slagging off Sam Faiers and even worse than Sam, Billie, who is meant to be a very good friend of hers…Ferne has known the Faiers family for 20 years, the girls went to school together.”

After the first voice note was leaked on Instagram, the anonymous individual behind the account claimed there are a total of 39 clips to be posted.

The account was originally called @lucymay195 but was deactivated or deleted. The anonymous user returned to Instagram on 4 October under the new handle @ladywhistledown19 in reference to Netflix’s Bridgerton character that shared gossip.

Luisa Zissman seen with both Sam and Billie Faiers and Ferne McCann at an event (Pic:Getty)

Ferne McCann with former friend Billie Faiers and her children (Pic:Getty)

Another post which is allegedly Ferne McCann’s voice seems to be a recording of the TV personality slamming Billie Faiers’ choice of name for her son, while saying it’s “weird” that his name is the same as Ferne’s jailed ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

Arthur Collins is currently serving a 20-year-jail sentence after being found guilty of a horrific acid attack in 2017, where 14 people were injured in a London nightclub.

The voice made reference to Billie’s current husband Greg, saying: “It feels so weird saying ‘Arthur’, I can’t believe it, it’s like me having a little boy and calling him Greg…”

Ferne was pregnant when ex-boyfriend Arthur was arrested (Pic:Getty)

Sam and Billie’s mother Suzie Wells has called the ‘leaked’ voice notes “vile”.

The Sun reported that Ferne and Billie had a phone call in the wake of the voice notes drama, in which Ferne accused Sam of getting “the wrong end of the stick” as she denied being behind the remarks.

However, Ferne McCann has not confirmed whether the voice in the clips is hers but instead has opened an investigation into the campaign to try and find the culprits behind the account as her “whole life has been turned upside down.”

Fern McCann (Getty Images)

Essex Police released a statement to OK! Magazine on Sunday morning which read: “We are investigating a report of malicious communication which was made to us in Brentwood on Thursday 29 September.