The former wife of the comedian gave evidence about allegations of unlawful information gathering by the newspaper company on Wednesday (14 June)

The high-profile trial that involves Prince Harry taking action against The Mirror Group Newspapers continued on Wednesday (14 June), as the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse, Fiona Wightman, took to the High Court to put a case forward that she was targeted by the publisher in the 1990s.

Allegations include unlawful news gathering to obtain information about her cancer diagnosis and her husband's affair, citing the use of private investigators, 'blagging' and phone hacking.

Wightman also went on to explain how MGN's investigation into her life made her recovery from the illness and ability to move on from her divorce 'more difficult'.

Whitehouse and Ms Wightman, who have two daughters together, met at a young age and married in 1992. The Fast Show star then formed a relationship with a costume designer who fell pregnant, which led to the married couple splitting in 2000 and officially divorcing just three years later.

The claims of both Wightman and Prince Harry have been disputed by The Mirror.

Here is everything you need to know about what Fiona Wightman said during the privacy trial; including what The Mirror said in response to the allegations.

What did Fiona Wightman say during the Prince Harry privacy trial?

Paul Whitehouse and Fiona Wightman separated after the comedian had an affair with a costume designer - Credit: Getty

During the period of the claim, which comes in around the time Wightman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997 and her husband's affair, she made a testimony to attest to the impact of press intrusion. She accused MGN of unlawfully 'blagging' her medical information, using private investigators and 'doorstepping' her.

Recalling an incident which Wightman said in hindsight was an example of unlawful news gathering, she told the High Court: "I received a call from my surgeon’s secretary and she said ‘are you in hospital?’ and I said ‘no!’, and then she said ‘I’ve just had a call from Stanmore Orthopaedic Hospital that you are having treatment on your back and they need details of the treatment we have given you, but I haven’t told them because one I wanted to call you to check you’re ok and two because it seemed fishy.

"It really threw me and I was completely confused. The call was obviously fake but I couldn’t understand how somebody else could pretend like that with my doctor or who would do such a thing.

She added with an emotional crack in her voice: "It was deeply shocking to see the invoices and finally understand who it had been that had called my doctor’s secretary, it’s completely inhumane. I was still feeling upset and anxious, having a cancer diagnosis and two little kids. I was obviously fragile. How could they do that to someone?"

Instead she once again become the target of another media campaign from the tabloid in 2000 when she separated from Paul Whitehouse, who had an affair with a costume designer he had been working with. Wightman accused Mirror journalists of hiring private investigators and hacking her phone to access voice messages about their relationship.

In her witness statement, Wightman continued: "I was young, I had ovarian cancer, and the prognosis for ovarian cancer then was awful. I was dealing with infertility. My husband had an affair. It sounds like a tragedy. I am not a tragedy, but I was dealing with such incredibly difficult, painful things."

"For someone to have listened to my messages and thought 'there is a great story here' is just awful."

Wightman also spoke about the toll having to give evidence at the trial was on her mentally. She explained how it has made her "really anxious" and has left her "angry".

She explained: "I've had to discuss some of the most personal things I have had to go through. Most difficult times in my life. The most challenging times. Ironically, it can now be reported. At the time, I chose not to discuss any of it.

"It is called a private life for a reason, MGN's journalists overstepped the mark and and it was not just my life they were investigating, it was Fiona's, our daughters' and her parents' lives. It makes us both feel very angry and there was zero reason for them to get involved".

What did Paul Whitehouse say during the trial?

Paul Whitehouse, a comedian known in the 1990s for his comedy sketches in The Fast Show, made a statement to support his ex-wife's claim.

He said: "It absolutely put more pressure on her, especially as there could have been possible medical implications caused by the stress. It’s beyond belief.”

“It is deeply upsetting to Fiona to now know that they were digging around into her personal and private health grief. It’s hard to put into words, really. It’s sick.”

What has Mirror Group said about Fiona Wightman's allegations at the trial?

After hearing the testimony of Ms Wightman, The MGN legal team responded and disputed much of what was brought forward to the High Court on 14 June.

It admitted to paying a 'blagger' Christine Hart to try and obtain her medical records to find out more about her cancer diagnosis. Mirror Group assured that it had never published a story on this, but did about Paul Whitehouse's affair.

MGN admitted to initially apologising about unlawful news gathering techniques in 2015, but wholeheartedly denies using private investigators to gain her personal information - instead opting to use the Electoral Roll system.

Andrew Green KC, MGN's barrister, said on Wednesday there was no witness evidence, documents, call data or numbers in its journalists and reporter's contacts books to suggest they had used phone hacking against Mr Whitehouse and his then wife.