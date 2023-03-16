Angel Inn in Midhurst was housing Ukrainian refugees, it has been reported

A “significant” fire has engulfed a 400-year-old hotel that was said to be housing Ukrainian refugees overnight.

The blaze is believed to have originally broke out at a property on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex, shortly after 1am on Thursday (16 March) before spreading to the Angel Inn. The fire service has confirmed that around 30 people were evacuated from the building.

NationalWorld’s sister title SussexWorld has extensive coverage on the fire and has reported that paramedics treated people at the secene. A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Four people were treated at the scene and all were discharged at the scene. While the majority of our resources have left the scene, a small number remain to support the fire service.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services called the fire “significant”. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and off-road vehicle responded to the incident. Shortly after 6am the fire service said the incident had “escalated” and 14 fire engines were on the scene tackling the blaze.

The fire service added: “Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control.” Residents are being advised to avoid the area.

Angel Inn was housing “Ukranian refugees”

Hilton Holloway, a resident of Midhurst, witnessed the blaze and told PA news agency around 30 people, including some children, were evacuated from the hotel. He explained: “There were a number of Ukrainian refugees in the hotel, which had around 15 rooms. I spoke to one young woman who seemed relatively calm.”

Fire at the Angel Inn hotel in Midhurst. Picture: PA

Photos and video taken by Mr Holloway, who lives opposite the hotel on the town’s main street, showed the spread of the fire from an adjoining building to the roof of the Angel Inn.

Fire service will “investigate” cause of the blaze

Speaking from the scene, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services area manager Richard Abbot advised commuters North Street would remain closed and asked the public to avoid the area. He said: “It is too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire, however we will be investigating as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Sussex Police, which sent officers to the scene, warned road closures would be in place in the area. A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said that four people were treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

