Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have shared their “complete devastation” after losing properties in the Maui fires

Fleetwood Mac stars have shared their thoughts on the Maui wildfires after 93 people have been confirmed dead and many are still missing. Drummer, Mick Fleetwood, has described the “catastrophic” effect the wildfires have had on the Hawaiian island, where he lives.

Lead singer Stevie Nicks has taken to Instagram to share a lengthy statement, where she revealed she has owned a home on Maui since the 80s. Nicks’ niece and her young family were staying at the singer’s home before they were forced to flee the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicks has come under fire from fans after the “self-centred” post which did not acknowledge the dozens of people who have lost their lives, and the hundreds who have been left without homes. The singer said the island of Maui “defines Fleetwood Mac and their families” after Mick and Stevie moved to Hawaii in 1978.

Fleetwood has said that the natural disaster has left “complete devastation” in the town of Lahaina, which has destroyed his restaurant Fleetwood’s On Front Street. On Sunday, the death toll reached 93, making this the deadliest US wildfire in over a century.

The drummer was visiting family in LA when the fires broke out. He immediately chartered a plane and flew back to Hawaii, taking relief supplies back with him. Fleetwood told Sky News: “These hills were ablaze and I wasn’t there. Selfishly I haven’t lost a family member, I didn’t lose my house. It could have happened, but it didn’t happen.

“But you immediately go ‘I’m really lucky now what the hell can I do?’ Over those mountains is complete devastation….The whole town of Lahaina is no more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleetwood, who was born in Redruth, Cornwall, moved to Hawaii 25 years ago. The logo for his restaurant, which he launched a decade ago, is a sketch of the drummer taken from the band’s 1977 album Rumours.

The drummer took to social media to say he was “heartbroken” to announce his restaurant had been lost to the fires. He described the wildfires as a “devastating moment for Maui and many are suffering unimaginable loss.”

Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have opened up about the devastating Maui fires

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks also posted on Instagram saying, “Lahaina is not gone, it is just away”.

The 75-year-old musician said: “My house and the surrounding area was not burned. The wind took the fire in a different direction. It was all about the wind…The end result could have been very different.