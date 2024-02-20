Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cause of death for former porn star Kagney Linn Karter has been confirmed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ. The adult film actress, who was once featured in Penthouse magazine, died on Thursday (February 15) in Cuyahoga County due to suicide.

According to the report, Cuyahoga County Officials said her official cause of death is listed as an "intraoral shotgun wound", meaning she shot herself in the mouth. Further details about her death have yet to be revealed as investigation is ongoing.

Kagney appeared in numerous adult films and shows over her extensive tenure, establishing herself as a highly acclaimed figure in the adult entertainment industry. She received recognition through prestigious awards such as the AVN awards and received various other accolades for her contributions.

Her death came just days after she had posted a picture of herself smiling from a beach in Florida, shocking the community and her friends, who revealed that she had struggled with her mental health over the years.

After leaving the porn business behind, it was reported that Kagney had moved to Ohio, where she opened the first pole dancing studio in Akron area called Alchemy Pole Fitness.

Her friends have since launched an online fundraising campaign on behalf of Kagney's mum, Tina on GoFundMe and the cash raised will go towards what her mum has spent for Kagney's burial, including memorial services. The page has a goal of $8,000 and it has raised over $16,000 at the time of writing, with any remaining donations going to a local animal rescue charity.

They said on the fundraising page: "Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back in to pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her. The fact that she was the new kid on the block didn't bother her in the least. She immediately warmed to the studio and all the students with an effortless grace, and it soon felt as if she had always been a part of the studio, from the very beginning."

However, her friends said, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed "despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents". They said: "Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage.

"As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could. Her final class with us was February 7th, less than two weeks before Kagney tragically took her own life in her home."